Folk Vintage opens, Ocean drones launched, Newport among best places to travel
What’s Up This Weekend: Holiday Arts Market, Navy Choristers’ Concert, Mingle & Jingle, Elf, and much more
Good Morning,
Today is Friday, December 10.
⚓️ You may have noticed a funky new storefront on the corner of Spring and Prospect Hill Streets. It belongs to Folk Vintage, owned by Sydney Gordon who recently relocated to Newport from NYC. We had a chance to take a peek inside this 70s-style thrift store and talk with Syndey about the inspiration behind Folk Vintage, here’s what she said.
⚓️ Three ocean drones were launched from Newport on Thursday, they’ll spend the next six months collecting data in the Gulf Stream.
⚓️ Another busy holiday weekend is on tap, here’s what’s happening this weekend.
⚓️ Shopping for a new home this weekend, here are 13 Open Houses across Newport County to check out.
⚓️Travel + Leisure included Newport among ‘The 50 Best Places To Travel in 2022’
The Latest on WUN
Opinion: Addressing the full-scale workforce crisis within health and human services
The Nature Conservancy, DEM partner to strengthen the herring run at the Gilbert Stuart Museum
Concert Recap and Photos: Marie Osmond at Mohegan Sun Arena
Travel + Leisure includes Newport among ‘The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022’
13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 11 – 12)
Newport Car Museum adds a Lamborghini, Audi, and Tesla to its collection
Boat House partners with Tiverton Police Department on Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive
Bike Newport to host Mingle & Jingle, Holiday Bike Giveaway this Sunday
What’s Up This Weekend: Holiday Arts Market, Navy Choristers’ Concert, Mingle & Jingle, Elf, and much more
Three ocean drones launched from Newport; will spend six months gathering data from Gulf Stream
Folk Vintage opens on Spring Street
Johnson & Wales University offering free cooking course for adults; it includes training and job placement
Castle Hill Inn to host Guest Chef Winter Dinner on December 17
Blue Angels scheduled to return to Rhode Island in June 2023
HGTV unveils Dream Home 2022, a luxurious modern mountain cabin located in Warren, Vermont
Restaurants serving up dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Weather
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tomorrow - Showers likely, mainly between 7 am and 11 am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 59. Windy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow Night - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 pm, then showers likely, mainly between 11 pm and 5 am. Low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from December 11, 07:00 AM EST until December 12, 07:00 AM EST
Today - SE wind 8 to 12 kt becoming SW in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:22 am & 12:48 pm | Low tide at 5:53 am & 7:28 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.3 days, 38% lighting.
What’s Happening Out There
Ticket Giveaway: Comedy Night at Rejects Beer Friday, December 10
Annual Holiday Arts Market returns to the Jamestown Arts Center December 10 – 11
Newport Navy Choristers’ Holiday Concert returns this Friday, will benefit Agricultural Education Program
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5:30 pm – IYRS Community Holiday Party at Restoration Hall
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Annual Holiday Arts Market at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm – UpStyle & Sip Night at The Huddle
7:30 pm – Newport Navy Choristers Concert at St. Barnabas Church
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
9 pm – Comedy Night at Rejects Brewing Co.
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Sean Couto from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center – Downton Abbey at 7:30 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Schemers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Rejects Beer Co – Comedy Night at 9 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef – Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
