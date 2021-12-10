Folk Vintage opens, Ocean drones launched, Newport among best places to travel

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, December 10.

⚓️ You may have noticed a funky new storefront on the corner of Spring and Prospect Hill Streets. It belongs to Folk Vintage, owned by Sydney Gordon who recently relocated to Newport from NYC. We had a chance to take a peek inside this 70s-style thrift store and talk with Syndey about the inspiration behind Folk Vintage, here’s what she said.

⚓️ Three ocean drones were launched from Newport on Thursday, they’ll spend the next six months collecting data in the Gulf Stream.

⚓️ Another busy holiday weekend is on tap, here’s what’s happening this weekend.

⚓️ Shopping for a new home this weekend, here are 13 Open Houses across Newport County to check out.

⚓️Travel + Leisure included Newport among ‘The 50 Best Places To Travel in 2022’

Photo by hammettshotel

Opinion: Addressing the full-scale workforce crisis within health and human services

The Nature Conservancy, DEM partner to strengthen the herring run at the Gilbert Stuart Museum

Concert Recap and Photos: Marie Osmond at Mohegan Sun Arena

Travel + Leisure includes Newport among 'The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022'

13 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 11 – 12)

Newport Car Museum adds a Lamborghini, Audi, and Tesla to its collection

Boat House partners with Tiverton Police Department on Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive

Bike Newport to host Mingle & Jingle, Holiday Bike Giveaway this Sunday

What's Up This Weekend: Holiday Arts Market, Navy Choristers' Concert, Mingle & Jingle, Elf, and much more

Three ocean drones launched from Newport; will spend six months gathering data from Gulf Stream

Folk Vintage opens on Spring Street

Johnson & Wales University offering free cooking course for adults; it includes training and job placement

Castle Hill Inn to host Guest Chef Winter Dinner on December 17

Blue Angels scheduled to return to Rhode Island in June 2023

Local Obituaries

Weather

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tomorrow - Showers likely, mainly between 7 am and 11 am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 59. Windy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 pm, then showers likely, mainly between 11 pm and 5 am. Low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from December 11, 07:00 AM EST until December 12, 07:00 AM EST

Today - SE wind 8 to 12 kt becoming SW in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:22 am & 12:48 pm | Low tide at 5:53 am & 7:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.3 days, 38% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

Ticket Giveaway: Comedy Night at Rejects Beer Friday, December 10

Annual Holiday Arts Market returns to the Jamestown Arts Center December 10 – 11

Newport Navy Choristers’ Holiday Concert returns this Friday, will benefit Agricultural Education Program

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Sean Couto from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Downton Abbey at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Schemers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Rejects Beer Co – Comedy Night at 9 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government