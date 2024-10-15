Fifth Element changing hands; Audrain Group CEO Donald Osborne to step down, transition to consulting role
Plus: Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about medical debt?
Fifth Element changing hands
New owners identified as Chomp Kitchen and Drinks
Audrain Group CEO Donald Osborne to step down, transition to consulting role
Longtime automotive expert to remain involved with Audrain’s events and initiatives
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about medical debt?
What’s crazy about using public money and charitable donations to buy out medical debt isn’t that it is happening. That it is happening is a good thing. What’s crazy is that it should never be necessary.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Oct. 11 – 15
Seven individuals taken into custody on various charges over the weekend.
What’s in Season: Cucumber Hill Farm’s sugar pumpkins are no trick and all treat this Halloween
An easy-to-make, impressive-looking pumpkin soufflé will have your dinner guests smiling larger than a jack-o’-lantern’s grin