Festive Igloo Dining Experience returns to Gurney’s

Good Morning,

⚓️ Gurney's Festive Igloo Experience is back and their Après Skate Winter Wonderland pop-up returns on November 19.

⚓️ The Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant today announced that the Wyndham Hotel and Johnny’s Restaurant will host shows scheduled during the holiday season. The popular spot in Newport was forced to close in August due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

⚓️ Filming of Hocus Pocus 2 in Newport will reportedly take place November 8 - 10, November 12, and November 15 - 16.

⚓️ Newport Restaurant Week begins today and runs through Sunday, November 14, it really is the best time to check out restaurants in Newport and Bristol Counties.

⚓️ Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

⚓️ Vineyard Vines will open a new store today in Newport. This is a corporate store and a grand opening is scheduled for 10 am. Located at 139 Swinburne Row, formerly Brooks Brothers.

⚓️ Also;

Photo by kevin_bruff - Sundown at VanZandt Pier, Newport, RI. Tag your photos on Instagram with #whatsupnewp for a chance to be featured here.

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light southwest wind.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 9 to 11 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:22 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm | 10 hours & 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:33 am & 8:57 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 2:29 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

