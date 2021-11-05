Festive Igloo Dining Experience returns to Gurney’s
Plus: Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant moves its shows to Wyndham Newport
Good Morning,
⚓️ Gurney's Festive Igloo Experience is back and their Après Skate Winter Wonderland pop-up returns on November 19.
Read More - Festive Igloo Dining Experience returns to Gurney’s
⚓️ The Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant today announced that the Wyndham Hotel and Johnny’s Restaurant will host shows scheduled during the holiday season. The popular spot in Newport was forced to close in August due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.
Read More - Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant presenting shows at Wyndham Newport beginning November 17th
⚓️ Filming of Hocus Pocus 2 in Newport will reportedly take place November 8 - 10, November 12, and November 15 - 16.
Follow us on Instagram for the latest and Hocus Pocus 2 updates
⚓️ Newport Restaurant Week begins today and runs through Sunday, November 14, it really is the best time to check out restaurants in Newport and Bristol Counties.
⚓️ Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Full Roundup - What’s Up This Weekend: A Spirited Evening at Fort Adams, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
⚓️ Vineyard Vines will open a new store today in Newport. This is a corporate store and a grand opening is scheduled for 10 am. Located at 139 Swinburne Row, formerly Brooks Brothers.
⚓️ Also;
Beach Grit on Sid Abruzzi/Water Brothers - The most famous surf shop owner in the world is seventy years old, skates vert and rides a six-one, “Part animal, part machine, part idiot!”
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight - Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light southwest wind.
Marine Forecast
Today - N wind 9 to 11 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:22 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm | 10 hours & 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:33 am & 8:57 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 2:29 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am – Seed Collecting Walk at Morton Park
12 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef – Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
