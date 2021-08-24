FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in people 16+ | What's Up Newp
Good Morning,
With the announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has full approval for use in people 16 and older, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health are urging all eligible Rhode Islanders who have not been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated today. Read More (WUN)
With temperatures expected to soar to the mid-90s later this week, DEM is focusing first on preparing beaches for reopening following Tropical Storm Henri. Read More (WUN)
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions yesterday announced that it recently won a 5-year, $20.4 million contract with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. Read More (WUN)
See which zip codes in Rhode Island grew or shrank the most in 2020. Map (WPRI)
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:03 am | Sunset: 7:31 pm | 13 hours & 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:53 am & 10:14 pm | Low tide at 3:14 am & 3:26 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.2 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
3:30 pm - Little Compton School Committee
6 pm - Jamestown School Committee
7 pm - Portsmouth School Committee
7 pm - Tiverton School Committee
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: August 24
Shoreline access commission to hold its first meeting on Thursday
DEM assessing damage from Tropical Storm Henri, offers updates on facility reopenings
Singer-Songwriter Jon Pousette-Dart Playing Narrows Center August 28th
Alliance Française of Newport to offer three French language classes in the Fall
Herb Alpert announces new studio album “Catch the Wind”
Rite-Solutions awarded $20 million Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Combat Systems Engineering Services Contract
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular on WUN Right Now
Tractor-trailer trucks, motorcycles allowed to travel again on all state highways
Newport County's best live webcams, beach cams, and surf cams
National Grid responding to Henri - Restoring power to 72,000+ customers
