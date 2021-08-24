FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in people 16+ | What's Up Newp

Good Morning,

With the announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has full approval for use in people 16 and older, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health are urging all eligible Rhode Islanders who have not been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated today. Read More (WUN)

With temperatures expected to soar to the mid-90s later this week, DEM is focusing first on preparing beaches for reopening following Tropical Storm Henri. Read More (WUN)

Middletown-based Rite-Solutions yesterday announced that it recently won a 5-year, $20.4 million contract with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. Read More (WUN)

See which zip codes in Rhode Island grew or shrank the most in 2020. Map (WPRI)

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:03 am | Sunset: 7:31 pm | 13 hours & 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:53 am & 10:14 pm | Low tide at 3:14 am & 3:26 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.2 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

