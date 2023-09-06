Ex-White House aide Gabe Amo wins Rhode Island Democratic primary in congressional special election
Gardiner House, Newport’s newest boutique hotel, opens this week
Ex-White House aide Gabe Amo wins Rhode Island Democratic primary in congressional special election
Former White House aide Gabe Amo has come out on top in a crowded Democratic primary for or Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District special election, beating out a slew of fellow candidates to move on to the general election in the heavily Democratic state.
Live Results: 2023 Special Election – Representative in Congress District 1
Rhode Island voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a Special Primary Election contest to narrow down a field of candidates vying for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline.
MORE FROM WHATSUPNEWP
Gardiner House, Newport’s newest boutique hotel, opens this week
The 21 guest room hotel will include The Gardiner Ballroom, The Sun Porch, The Harbor Lawn, and Studio Bar.
Patriots’ Jack Jones to serve 1 year of probation, community service in firearms case
The deal was reached during a hearing Tuesday in Boston Municipal court.
Obituary: Bert Furtado
July 10, 1928 – August 31, 2023
Newport woman wins $50,000 on ‘Rhode Island Red’ Instant Ticket
She purchased her ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd., Newport
What’s Up in & around Newport: Sept. 5 – 10
Saint of Second Chances, Why We Love Baseball, Newport Classical, and more!