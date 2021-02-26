Evening Update: Things to do this weekend; Open Houses to check out; Job opportunities available
A look at the latest headlines on whatsupnewp.com.
The Latest From What’s Up Newp
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 26 – 28
16 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 27 – 28)
Now Hiring: 63 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Newport Recreation to host St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt
How The French Saved America: Newport Historical Society to host a virtual talk with author Tom Shachtman
Rhode Island Department of Health provides a COVID-19 vaccination update
Newport Folk Launches “Wake the Folk Up” Video Series to Benefit Musicians
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Six Picks: The Best in Streaming Music This Weekend: Any Helm, Keb Mo and Grace Kelly
COVID-19
Data as of Feb. 25. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Elsewhere
Boston.com - ‘The mother of African American literature’: Remembering the poet Phillis Wheatley Peters (She published her first poem in Newport)
General Assembly - Speaker Shekarchi to announce legislative package to address critical housing needs in RI at State House news conference on Monday
DEM - RI's List of Impaired Waters Approved by USEPA
Salve Today - Pell Center lecture to focus on the future of U.S.-India Relations
