Evening Update: Things to do this weekend; Open Houses to check out; Job opportunities available

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 26 – 28

16 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 27 – 28)

Now Hiring: 63 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Newport Recreation to host St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt

How The French Saved America: Newport Historical Society to host a virtual talk with author Tom Shachtman

Rhode Island Department of Health provides a COVID-19 vaccination update

Newport Folk Launches “Wake the Folk Up” Video Series to Benefit Musicians

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Six Picks: The Best in Streaming Music This Weekend: Any Helm, Keb Mo and Grace Kelly

- Advertisement -

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 25. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

Boston.com - ‘The mother of African American literature’: Remembering the poet Phillis Wheatley Peters (She published her first poem in Newport)

General Assembly - Speaker Shekarchi to announce legislative package to address critical housing needs in RI at State House news conference on Monday

DEM - RI's List of Impaired Waters Approved by USEPA

Salve Today - Pell Center lecture to focus on the future of U.S.-India Relations