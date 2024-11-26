Evening Digest: Smishing scam; Real estate transactions; Adoptable pop; Free Thanksgiving meal
Good Afternoon! It's Tuesday, November 26.
Weather 🌦️
It's a breezy and mild fall day in Newport with a high of 55°F and a low of 39°F. The wind will be out of the WNW at 12 knots, with gusts up to 21 knots. 💨 Sunrise was at 6:47 am, sunset is at 4:18 pm. 🌅 High tide is at 4:27 pm and low tide was at 10:10 am.
What To Know 👇
Smishing Scam Alert! 🚨 The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) is warning customers about a text message scam. Read More
Adoptable Pup Alert: 🐶 Duchess, an energetic mixed breed, is searching for her forever home. She loves to play fetch and would thrive with a high-energy canine companion. Read More
Free Thanksgiving Meal: 🙏 The Seamen's Church Institute is offering a free Thanksgiving meal and winter clothing to anyone in need. Read More
Honors: 🎖️ Six NUWC Division Newport employees have been recognized with Black Engineer of the Year Awards for their contributions to STEM. Read More
Revolutionary War History: ⚔️ Learn about the pivotal Battle of Rhode Island at a presentation at the Tiverton Library. Read More
