Good Afternoon! It’s Tuesday, November 26. 🍂 Here are the latest headlines and a preview on what’s coming up tomorrow in Newport.

Weather 🌦️

It's a breezy and mild fall day in Newport with a high of 55°F and a low of 39°F. The wind will be out of the WNW at 12 knots, with gusts up to 21 knots. 💨 Sunrise was at 6:47 am, sunset is at 4:18 pm. 🌅 High tide is at 4:27 pm and low tide was at 10:10 am.

What To Know 👇