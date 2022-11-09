Election results are coming in...
Follow the latest General Election results below;
2022 Election Results: Newport City Council and School Committee
2022 Election Results: Establishment of a Newport/Middletown Regional School District
2022 Election Results: Middletown Town Council and School Committee
2022 Election Results: Portsmouth Town Council and School Committee
