The Rhode Island Board of Elections said Tuesday that its review of nomination signatures submitted by the congressional campaign of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos found “no obvious pattern of fraud,” but will continue to investigate to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

Auditions for youth ages 8-12

The mission will take place from August 21-23 and is Governor McKee’s first economic development and policy mission since becoming Governor.

The Potter League for Animals is pleased to announce an upcoming Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, extending a vital service to the local community amidst a shortage of available veterinary appointments.

The case involved a female over the over the age of 80 from Washington County, who developed neurological symptoms and died in mid-July.

Conexion Latina Newport (CLN) announces that they will be hosting their inaugural FESTIVAL LATINO on Saturday, September 23rd, from 12 PM -6 PM at the Great Friends Meeting House.

April 11, 2005 – August 06, 2023

The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

A marble statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago.

MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.

On Tap Today: Summer Favorites and Jimmy Buffett Hits Live Music Cruise, Barbie at The JPT, and more! Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Happening This Week

Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.

RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th

Forty Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race

The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.