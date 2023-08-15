Election board finds no pattern of nomination signature fraud in Rhode Island US House race
The Rhode Island Board of Elections said Tuesday that its review of nomination signatures submitted by the congressional campaign of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos found “no obvious pattern of fraud,” but will continue to investigate to protect the integrity of the democratic process.
Children’s auditions for Trinity Rep’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be held September 9
Auditions for youth ages 8-12
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Tanner to lead trade mission to Dominican Republic
The mission will take place from August 21-23 and is Governor McKee’s first economic development and policy mission since becoming Governor.
Potter League for Animals to offer Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic on August 23
The Potter League for Animals is pleased to announce an upcoming Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, extending a vital service to the local community amidst a shortage of available veterinary appointments.
RIDOH reports a case of rare tick-borne disease Powassan
The case involved a female over the over the age of 80 from Washington County, who developed neurological symptoms and died in mid-July.
Conexion Latina Newport to host Festival Latino in Newport on Sept. 23
Conexion Latina Newport (CLN) announces that they will be hosting their inaugural FESTIVAL LATINO on Saturday, September 23rd, from 12 PM -6 PM at the Great Friends Meeting House.
Obituary: Jaden Richard Araujo
April 11, 2005 – August 06, 2023
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
‘Wounded Indian’ sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston
A marble statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago.
MVYRADIO awards 8th round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ GRANTS
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, August 15
On Tap Today: Summer Favorites and Jimmy Buffett Hits Live Music Cruise, Barbie at The JPT, and more! Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Happening This Week
What’s Up this week: August 14 – 20
Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
Newport City Council to host a workshop regarding ‘Strategic Plan Consultant’ on Aug. 17
The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
newportFILM: RSVP’s required for the screening of ‘Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story’ on August 17
RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th
Ida Lewis Distance Race starts on Friday
Forty Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.