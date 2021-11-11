Don't Miss It: Newport Restaurant Week ends on Sunday

Newport Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, November 14 at more than sixty participating restaurants in Newport and Bristol Counties.

For this edition of Newport Restaurant Week, all deals are on the table. Think: BOGO offerings, prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, and so much more.

Participating restaurants include Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, Taproot Brewing Co, Plant City X, 22 Bowen’s, Knot Norms Catering Co., Tickets Bar & Grille, Gas Lamp Grille, The Vanderbilt, Midtown Oyster Bar, Quito’s Restaurant, Speakeasy Bar & Grill, Bar & Board, Diego’s, Clarke Cooke House, Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar, Hometown Tavern, Salvation Cafe, TSK, 15 Point Road, Stoneacre Garden, Hotel Viking, Jo’s American Bistro, Bar ‘Cino, Yagi Noodles, Lucia’s Italian Restaurant, Malt Restaurant & Bar, and many more.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and offerings.