Dave Rosenberg reflects on the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival | Parking ban scheduled for Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth
Plus: 9 real estate transactions last week | AOH Men’s Singers, AOH Pipes & Drums to perform during WUN’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar
In today’s interview, which is part of our “4Qs with” series, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s event, which was returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Newport issues parking ban ahead of Winter Storm
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather.
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
What’s Up This Week: Feb. 27 – March 5
Blind Beer Tasting, The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more.
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)
Here’s a look at what homes changes hands last week in Newport County.
AOH Men’s Singers, AOH Pipes & Drums to perform during WUN’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar
Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.
Review: ‘The Exceptions’ an inspiring and infuriating story
The book is centered around Nancy Hopkins, a molecular biologist who spearheaded the effort to force MIT to admit to its practices after experiencing years of discrimination herself.
Newport String Project to present free community concert at Ochre Court on March 12
In collaboration with The Apple Hill String Quartet, the Newport String Project will present this free community concert at Ochre Court on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Massachusetts governor unveils $742 million tax relief plan
Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others.
3 sent to prison for scamming older Rhode Island residents
The victims were told to provide the cash to a courier who would be sent to their home. At least 14 Rhode Island residents were victimized.
McKee administration provides key updates related to upcoming winter storm
As Rhode Island prepares for the first significant winter storm of the season, the McKee Administration is providing key updates and tips reminding Rhode Islanders how to stay safe.
Winds shred Southern Plains; California to see more snow
A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Award-Winning Celtic Folk musicians to perform in Newport in support of Veterans and Gold Star Families at The Casino Theatre
A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families.
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County invites nominations for LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award
The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community.
‘Dinosaurs Among Us’ returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo from April 7 through August 13
Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder.
MVYRADIO announces 3rd Annual Night Out For Nonprofits
The Third Annual MVYRADIO Night Out for Nonprofits
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Elinore Noreen Soares
December 11, 1927 – February 26, 2023
