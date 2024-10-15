Good Morning. It’s Tuesday, October 15, and today, we’re covering the race for Newport City Council and Newport School Committee, leaf-watching season, and serving up a delicious fall recipe.

Leading Off

Newport Election Guide

Newport residents are gearing up for a significant election. The November 5 general election will determine all seats on the city council and school committee. The ballot also includes a crucial infrastructure bond question that could shape the city’s future.

What’sUpNewp has recently conducted one-on-one conversations with most candidates to help inform voters. Learn about the races and hear from the candidates. [WUN

Hallow

Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes; enjoy!

What To Know

News

🍁 New England leaf-watching season is in full swing, as people from as far as Florida and Berlin flock to the region for scenic drives, train rides, and bus tours to soak in the splendid red, orange, and bronze hues. [WUN]

🚨 A 59-year-old man has died after falling overboard in Narragansett on Monday. [WJAR]

🇦🇺 Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd is set to join Senator Jack Reed at Salve Regina University today for a public conversation about strategic challenges facing their two democracies. [WUN]

Arts & Culture

🎨 Celebrate Fall with the Jamestown Arts Center during Sunday's annual Autumn Arts Open House. Participate in make-and-take art activities for all ages, check out artist demonstrations in the studios, enjoy seasonal refreshments, and more. [WUN]

📸 ICYMI: Our photo gallery of the 7th Annual Broadway Street Fair. [WUN]

Business + Nonprofit

🎣 Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle in Jamestown has closed its doors after 40 years. [WPRI]

🍳 The Barn Restaurant in Little Compton is changing hands. [WPRI]

🎄 The MLK Center could use your time and talent this holiday season for their Thanksgiving and Christmas/Holiday meal and food assistance programs and Santa’s Workshop. Holiday Help registration opens today. [WUN]

City & Government

🎙️ Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will spend thirty minutes with WUN on Wednesday at 10 am, answering our and your questions. We’ll spend a lot of time on Newport’s bond question. What questions do you have for the City Manager?

Election 2024

🗳️ Watch, listen, or read about our conversations with candidates for Newport City Council and Newport School Committee. [WUN]

👉 The deadline for eligible voters to request a mail ballot for the November 5 General Election is 4 pm today. [WUN]

🎙️ Save The Date: Representative Lauren Carson (D. Dist. 75, Newport) will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation at 10 am on Tuesday, October 22.

Food & Drink

🎃 In her latest What’s In Season column, WUN’s Ruthie Wood has the recipe and instructions for an easy-to-make, impressive-looking pumpkin souffle. [WUN]

🌽 The Deep, Indigenous Roots of ‘Rhode Island Corn’. [ecoRI news]

Obituaries

🕊️ Mary Greeley

Opinion

✍️ Kate Jessup contributes a letter to the editor - “Some Councilors prioritize tourism growth over residents.” [WUN]

✍️ Jennifer O’Hora Lawrence writes to endorse Dennis Turano for Middletown Town Council. [WUN]

📌 Reminder: The deadline to submit your election-related Letter To The Editor to What’sUpNewp is Friday, November 1. Email it to ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

People & Profiles

🎙️ Save The Date: Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation on Thursday, October 24 at 10:30 am.

Sailing & Sports

🏈 Maye day could turn into Maye’s year as Patriots rookie shows promise in first NFL start [WUN]

🥅 Sam Reinhart scored on a power play and added a short-handed goal that gave the Florida Panthers the lead for good in the second period on Monday and the defending Stanley Cup champions beat the Boston Bruins 4-3. [WUN]

🏀 The NBA’s parity era is here, with 6 champions in 6 years. Now Boston will try to buck that trend. [WUN]

Things To Do

🦞 The 33rd Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival will take over Bowen’s Wharf on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Food, beverages, live music, and family fun are on tap. [Bowen’s Wharf]

🎶 The Puddingstone Music Series continues this Sunday with “Schubertiade” at Provence sur Mer. [WUN]

What’s Up Today

🚢 Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Insignia on Wednesday.

⛅ Weather Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 41. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

⚓ Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 11 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 63°F.

🌘 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:03 pm | 11 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:21 am & 6:47 pm | Low tide at 12:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.8 days, 90% lighting.

🛍️ Things To Do

🎵 Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Outrun at 4:30 pm, Rosemary’s Baby at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

🏛️ Local Government