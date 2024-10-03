Good Morning. It’s Thursday, October 3, and today we’re covering Tiverton High School Volleyball, the City of Newport’s newest hire, the URI Guitar and Mandolin Festival, the Newport City Council and School Committee races, and more.

Need To Know

In Conversation With The Candidates

• Ian Billings Martins, a Newport native and owner of Harvest Market, is running for an at-large seat on the Newport City Council with a focus on preserving the city’s year-round community character.

Martins, who took over the former Sigs Market eight years ago, said during a What’sUpNewp interview on Wednesday, October 2 that his decision to run stems from a desire to actively shape Newport’s future. [WUN]

"When I think of Newport, I think that it's an old place. We've been here almost 400 years. We have a lot of history. So understanding the history and the way we've navigated issues of the past is very important into understanding today's problems and how to tackle them going forward in the future." - Ian emphasizes the importance of Newport's history in addressing current issues.

• Penelope “Penny” Billington Hunt, a newcomer to Newport politics, is running for a seat on the Newport School Committee with a focus on addressing funding challenges and leadership needs in the district.

Hunt, who moved back to Newport in 2020 after living in the Boston area for 15 years, brings a background in nonprofit fundraising and financial analysis to her campaign. [WUN]

“So the financial skillset is a big one. I know it's really dull, but I'm kind of okay with being boring in this political environment. I think boring is fine, but I promise folks that that is a skill set I'm going to bring to the table."- Hunt explains how she believes she can best contribute to the Newport school committee, emphasizing her financial skills and experience.

• Coming up today in our “Ask The Candidate” series; tune in and watch!

James Dring , Newport School Committee, at 9 am. [WUN] Rescheduled to October 10 at 9 am

Jeanne Marie-Napolitano , Newport City Council At-Large, at 10 am [WUN]

Mark Aramli , Newport City Council At-Large, at 12 pm. [WUN]

Steph Smyth , Newport City Council At-Large, at 6 pm [WUN]

Kendra Wilson Muenter, Newport School Committee, at 7 pm [WUN]

Tiverton High School’s varsity girls volleyball team clinched a 3-1 win against Block Island in a thrilling home match on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Justin Walker

What To Know

📰 News

• Whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi gets to stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild as winter approaches in Massachusetts has ended up in court — and caused such an uproar that even the governor has weighed in. [WUN]

• Each year, Salve Regina University’s annual Mercy Week activities include a much-loved tradition honoring Catherine McAuley, the visionary founder of the Sisters of Mercy. [SALVEtoday]

• University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange will welcome federal and state leaders – along with renowned oceanographer Robert Ballard – today to celebrate the progress of construction at the Narragansett Bay Campus. [URI]

🎻 Arts & Culture

• The Museum of Newport Irish History offers two historic Irish cemetery tours this October. [WUN]

• The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center is kicking off the fall season with exciting films and events for guests to enjoy. [WUN]

• The 9th annual URI Guitar and Mandolin Festival returns to Kingston this month with a dozen concerts scheduled. A highlight this year will be a concert featuring acclaimed guitarist Sharon Isbin. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke with the six-time Grammy Award winner. [WUN]

👔 Business + Nonprofit

• The Rhode Island Green Infrastructure Coalition will host its sixth annual Stormwater Innovation Expo on October 16. [WUN]

🏢 City & Government

• The City of Newport is seeking public input on ways to improve traffic flow and congestion caused by special events. [WUN]

• Newport City Council will host a workshop at 6 pm on Monday, October 7 at Innovate Newport to discuss “Resident Sticker Parking/ITC Petition Process”.

🗳️ Election 2024

• Rhode Island voters planning to participate in the November 5, 2024, General Election have until October 6, 2024, to register to vote. [WUN]

• City and town boards of canvassers are actively seeking workers to staff polling locations on Election Day. It’s a paid gig. [WUN]

🌎 Environment & Health

• NUWC Division Newport recently hosted Naval Meteorology and Oceanographic Command Technical Director Dr. Joseph Calantoni as part of its continuing efforts to support undersea forces through the creation of a new tactical oceanography center. [DVIDS]

• Starting this fall, a team of University of Rhode Island scientists will begin working with stakeholders in Warren to address worsening climate hazards. [ecoRI]

🍽️ Food & Drink

• Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week is back November 1 - 10!

🕊️ Obituaries

• Roberta D. Dugan

✍️ Opinion

• Sean Higgins, a Rogers High School parent, weighs in on Yondr bags and cell phones in school. [WUN]

👉 People

• The City of Newport has welcomed Teresa Crean as its first Director of Resilience and Sustainability. Crean will oversee three key City departments: Planning and Economic Development, Public Services, and Utilities. [WUN]

🏘️ Real Estate

• A 1,700-square-foot Portsmouth home on a 0.08-acre lot with water views over Mount Hope Bay and the Sakonnet River recently sold for $1.3 million. [PBN]

⛵ Sailing & Sports

• Tiverton High School’s varsity girls volleyball team clinched a 3-1 win against Block Island in a thrilling home match on Wednesday, October 2. WUN’s Justin Walker was there to photograph the match. [WUN]

• Ezequiel Ponce scored in the 50th minute, Erik Sviatchenko added his first career MLS goal, and the Houston Dynamo beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night. [WUN]

• The weather was the star on Day Three of the 2024 ORC World Championship held at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court [WUN]

🍂 Things To Do

• The NCAA, Gillette Stadium, and Harvard University have announced that Gillette Stadium will host the 2028 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships from May 27-29, 2028. [WUN]

• On tap this week/weekend: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, 50th Anniversary Harvest Fair, Cardines Classic, and more. [WUN]

What’s Up Today

⛅ Weather

• Patchy fog between 8 am and 9 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

⚓ Marine

• Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog between 8 am and 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less. Low tide at 1:56 am and 2:28 pm, high tide at 8:49 am and 9:03 pm.

🌘 Sun & Moon

• The sun rose at 6:44 am, and sunset at 6:23 pm. The lunar phase will be a New Moon; the moon age is 0 days, and lighting is 0%.

🚢 Cruise Ship

• The Crystal Serenity is scheduled to make a stop in Newport today.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Live Music & Entertainment

🗓️ Local Government