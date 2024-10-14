Good Morning. It’s Monday, October 14, Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day. Today, we’re covering the Italian Heritage Parade, Broadway Street Fair, all that’s ahead this week, and more.

Leading Off

❤️ Broadway Street Fair

The Broadway Street Fair enjoyed beautiful weather for its 7th Anniversary, and the crowds came out in great numbers to enjoy the entertainment, local food vendors, and artisans.

What’sUpNewp’s Jack Casey was there and writes, “This event is a true local communal hug. Folks from town who haven’t seen one another all year will find their friends at this event – lots of hugging, everywhere. It is truly a heartwarming experience to remind ourselves, especially in these times with so much division, that there is much love to be shared and this event made it visible and palpable. Hats off to all the coordinators and collaborators who made it happen.”

See Jack’s full recap and photo gallery here. [WUN]

What To Know

News

🇮🇹 Newport will host its annual Italian Heritage Parade today at 10:30 am, with Greg Gizzi as the 2024 Grand Marshal. Gizzi is a former president of Forum Lodge #391, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. [WUN]

🇮🇹 Along with the parade, Newport Festa Italiana will include a Roman Catholic Mass and After-Parade Luncheon today. [Newport Festa Italiana]

🚓 Traffic Reminder: The Italian Festival Parade will impact traffic. [WUN]

Arts & Culture

🎨 Celebrate Fall with the Jamestown Arts Center during Sunday's annual Autumn Arts Open House. Participate in make-and-take art activities for all ages, check out artist demonstrations in the studios, enjoy seasonal refreshments, and more. [WUN]

🎶 The Puddingstone Music Series continues this Sunday with “Schubertiade” at Provence sur Mer. [WUN]

Business + Nonprofit

🎄 The MLK Center could use your time and talent this holiday season for their Thanksgiving and Christmas/Holiday meal and food assistance programs and Santa’s Workshop. Holiday Help registration opens on Tuesday. [WUN]

City & Government

🚧 RIDOT has road closures scheduled in Portsmouth and Tiverton this week. [WUN]

♻️ Reminders: Because of the holiday today, city and town hall offices will be closed, and there will be a one-day delay for all Trash, Recycling, and Yard Waste Collections. RIPTA will also be operating on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule.

Election 2024

🗳️ North or south, town or city, red or blue, it doesn’t matter — all of Rhode Island’s communities vote green, at least when it comes to the Green Bond. [ecoRI News]

👉 Learn more about the $98.5 million bond question when City Manager Colin Kennedy joins WUN for a conversation at 10 am on Wednesday, October 16. [WUN]

🎧 Watch, listen, and/or read all of our recent one-on-one conversations here → [WUN]

Food & Drink

🦞 The 33rd Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival will take over Bowen’s Wharf on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Food, beverages, live music, and family fun are on tap. [Bowen’s Wharf]

Obituaries

🕊️ Daniel Windley

Opinion

✍️ WUN’s Frank Prosnitz's latest Just My Opinion column is here - ‘Hear it in the wind’. [WUN]

✍️ WUN’s Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - Meet my new (and temporary) mouthpiece. [WUN]

People & Profiles

🎙️ Save The Date: Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation on Thursday, October 24 at 10:30 am. What questions do you have for Trudy?

🎸 WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke with Sharon Isbin, the multiple Grammy Award-winner and Founding Director of the Guitar Department at the Juilliard School in New York City, ahead of her performance at the URI Guitar and Mandolin Festival, which runs October 16 - 20. [WUN]

Sailing & Sports

🏈 C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes and the Houston Texans spoiled the first start of rookie New England quarterback Drake Maye, breezing past the Patriots 41-21 on Sunday. [WUN]

🏈 🏈Portsmouth High School’s football team clinched a 30-22 win against West Warwick during their homecoming game on Saturday. The victory at home bumps their season record to 3-2. WUN’s Justin Walker was there and has a photo gallery. [WUN]

🏈 Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to Seven McGee, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Albany defeated Bryant 24-17 on Saturday. [WUN]

🏈 Devin Farrell passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Rhode Island rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Brown 31-21 on Saturday in the 108th meeting of the in-state rivals. [WUN]

Things To Do

🆓 Save The Date: All Newport County residents are welcome to free admission to The Breakers, Marble House, Rosecliff, & Isaac Bell House on October 26 - 27. [Newport Mansions]

👻 Calling all ghosts, ghouls, and adventurers! Join us for a spook-tacular afternoon exploring the Norman Bird Sanctuary trails while collecting delicious treats and festive goodies along the way. [Norman Bird Sanctuary]

What’s Up Today

🚢 Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Norwegian Breakaway today.

⛅ Weather Forecast

Today: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers between 10 am and 11 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

⚓ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Oct. 14, 2 PM until Oct. 15, 6 AM

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW 11 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers between 10 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 63°F.

🌘 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:05 pm | 11 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:26 am & 5:53 pm | Low tide at 11:23 am & 11:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.7 days, 82% lighting.

🛍️ Things To Do

🎵 Live Music & Entertainment

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

The Wayfinder: Rogue Island Comedy Festival presents Ray Harrington & more at 7 pm

🏛️ Local Government