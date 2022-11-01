The Sixties Show

This popular theater show is a cross-generational crowd-pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center where the show plays at. The band is widely celebrated and known for spot-on, note-for-note re-creations of the hits, B-sides, and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960s.



In addition to the concert experience, the show is a full multi-media Broadway-type production that is powerfully dramatized by a combination of time travel special effects, narration, 60’s archival audio, and newsreel footage, and a light show. This seen to be believed bigger-than-life, Broadway theater-styled show is nothing less than awe-inspiring.



The Sixties Show is a high-energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960s were and continue to be.

