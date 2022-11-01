COMING SOON: The Sixties Show at Jane Pickens Theater
A message from Spectacle Live, a What'sUpNewp sponsor
The Sixties Show
This popular theater show is a cross-generational crowd-pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center where the show plays at. The band is widely celebrated and known for spot-on, note-for-note re-creations of the hits, B-sides, and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960s.
In addition to the concert experience, the show is a full multi-media Broadway-type production that is powerfully dramatized by a combination of time travel special effects, narration, 60’s archival audio, and newsreel footage, and a light show. This seen to be believed bigger-than-life, Broadway theater-styled show is nothing less than awe-inspiring.
The Sixties Show is a high-energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960s were and continue to be.
Spectacle Live Calendar Of Events at The JPT
Sunday, November 20, 2022: The Sixties Show
Friday, December 16, 2022: John Pizzarelli Trio
Saturday, December 17: 2022: Eileen Ivers - Joyful Christmas
Sunday, February 26, 2023: The Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed
Sunday, April 16, 2023: Suzanne Vega – An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.