December 16 at 7:30 pm

John Pizzarelli, the world-renowned guitarist and singer, has established himself as a prime contemporary interpreter of the Great American Songbook and beyond, with a repertoire that includes Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and The Beatles. He has been hailed by The Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” The Toronto Star pegged him as “the genial genius of the guitar,” and The Seattle Times saluted him as “a rare entertainer of the old school.”

December 17 at 8 pm

It's the most wonderful time of the year …and for years Eileen and the band have been celebrating the glorious story of Christmas, thoughtfully, uniquely and with pure unbridled joy!! Eileen’s Irish and American roots shine throughout the evening’s beautiful mix of traditional, story-filled, age-old Wren Day songs, poems, and of course, foot stomping and hollerin’ roots music. Eileen and the ensemble’s plethora of instruments and voices weave throughout the evening, coupled with Ivers’ signature warmth, inviting listeners in for a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the true spirit and joy of the season.

Grammy awarded, Emmy nominated, London Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, guest starred with over 50 orchestras, original Musical Star of Riverdance, Nine Time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, Sting, Hall and Oates, The Chieftains, 'Fiddlers 3' with Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Regina Carter, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, Steve Gadd, founding member of Cherish the Ladies, movie soundtracks including “Gangs of New York”, performed for Presidents and Royalty worldwide…this is a short list of accomplishments, headliners, tours, and affiliations. Fiddler Eileen Ivers has established herself as the pre-eminent exponent of the Irish fiddle in the world today.

