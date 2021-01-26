What's Up Newp joins the Substack community

Welcome!

In an ongoing attempt to improve the user experience with our readers and supporters, What’s Up Newp today announces that we have joined Substack.

What’s Up Newp intends to use Substack to publish our popular daily newsletter, What’s Up in Newport Today, and to connect in new ways with our supporters and readers.

Beginning Wednesday, January 27, our popular daily newsletter will be published by and from Substack. That also means that we’ll be moving away from Mailchimp, if you’ve been subscribed to our newsletter you don’t have to do a thing.

You’ll notice a few subscription plans here. We are going to be calling those “supporter plans” in order to align with our ongoing What’s Up Newp Supporter program.

A few quick notes;

Our daily newsletter is a free subscription benefit, sign up and enjoy!

For our monthly, yearly, and founding supporters; you’ll be able to post comments, join the community, you’ll have full access to our full archive, and we’ll occasionally share with you supporter-only posts.

What’s Up Newp supporters also get that warm fuzzy feeling of knowing that they are supporting award-winning, locally owned, independent news. ;)

NOTE #1: Our supporter program will continue to be hosted through Press Patron, if you’re a regular supporter via that platform, you don’t have to do a thing. Readers can become What’s Up Newp supporters through Press Patron or here on Substack.

NOTE #2: If you are already an ongoing What’s Up Newp Supporter or have given in the last 12 months, you’ll be receiving an invite this week giving you access to everything here as a paid supporter. Thank you for your ongoing support! Please be patient as we upload the email addresses of our supporters.

Some more housekeeping…

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way. So if you appreciate what we do, consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter, it helps in more ways than you think in creating all of the journalism and content we create daily.

If you can’t find the newsletter, check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder, either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

Reminder: Newsletters from us will be published on Substack, all of our stories and content will continue to be published on whatsupnewp.com.

Have a question about any or all of this? Just email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

At the end of February, What’s Up Newp will take another step in improving user experience with a brand new website. Stay tuned for details here.

In the meantime, if you’re not already signed up sign up now so you don’t miss the next issue.

P.S., tell your friends!