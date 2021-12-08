Coast Guard suspends search, Sour Grapes, Ticket Giveaway
Plus: Concert Recap and Photos: Hubby Jenkins at Common Fence Music
Good Morning,
Today is Wednesday, December 8.
⚓️ At 11:58 am on Tuesday the United States Coast Guard announced that they had suspended the active search pending further information. Earlier in the day Portsmouth Police provided more info on the incident.
⚓️ You’ll be rolling kegs in the aisles Friday night December 10 when a comedy show featuring several area favorites barrels into Rejects Beer Co. And thanks to the rejects at Rejects, we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show. (We know, poor attempt at humor, we apologize – love you Rejects!)
⚓️ Common Fence Point Community Arts Center was the scene of a special show Saturday, December 4 with roots musician Hubby Jenkins. The show was part of the Common Fence Music series, which brings folk, roots, and Americana artists to Newport County. Concert Recap & Photos
⚓️ Tune on in. What’s Up Newp is proud to announce that MVYRADIO is our new official radio partner. WMVY can be heard on 88.7FM Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod, the South Coast of Massachusetts, as well as parts of the South Shore. We have a repeater signal in Rhode Island on 96.5FM, that covers Aquidneck Island, including Newport, Portsmouth, and Middletown, plus Jamestown and parts of Narragansett.
⚓️ Realtor.com featuring 134 Spring Street in Newport in this story → Built in 1704, a Building in the Heart of Newport, RI, Is the Week’s Oldest Home
⚓️ On the COVID-19 front, data surrounding percent positive, new hospital admissions, and new cases per 100,000 in Rhode Island are ticking up.
Restaurants serving up dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
What Sold: 38 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 29 - Dec. 3)
2022 Newport Winter Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Weather
Today - Showers likely, mainly after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. East wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight - Rain and snow likely before 3 am, then a slight chance of snow between 3 am and 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tomorrow - Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Showers likely, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NNW 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Rain and snow likely before 3 am, then a slight chance of snow between 3 am and 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 16 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:53 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:51 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.2days, 18% lighting.
What’s Happening Out There
Things To Do
2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
3:30 pm – FREE Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
6 pm – Wreath Decorating with Young Designs at Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
3 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
6 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
6 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
6:30 pm – Newport City Council
6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
We’ll See You Out There
