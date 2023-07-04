City of Newport’s fireworks postponed to July 5
Plus - What Sold: 37 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
City of Newport’s fireworks postponed to July 5
With rain and thunderstorms possible, City officials made the decision to postpone the beloved tradition to its scheduled rain date of July 5th at 9:15 p.m.
Former Newport Gull Will Smith named to first MLB All-Star team
The former Gulls catcher played in Newport in the 2014 summer baseball season and had 7 hits in 15 games.
Newport Gulls postpone Monday night’s game versus Martha’s Vineyard
The game will be made up at a later date that is still to be determined.
Ed Sheeran sets new Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record
Sheeran’s Saturday show at home of Patriots and Revolution had 71,723 in attendance, breaking previous venue record that had stood since 2009
What Sold: 37 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week, June 26 – 30 2023.
Please consider making a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution to support our independent newsroom.
Recent Local Obituaries
Claudia Facchini
December 19, 1947 – June 22, 2023
George Hauerstein
August 26, 1940 – June 30, 2023