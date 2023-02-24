Have you ever wondered if there’s a short-term rental on your street? Newport residents now have a new tool to determine whether short-term rentals are operating in their neighborhoods.

4 Qs with Newport Police Chief Gary Silva

Newport Police Chief Gary Sila. Photo provided by the City of Newport.

After a 40-year career with the Newport Police Department, including the last 12 as Chief, today is Gary Silva’s last day. We chatted with Chief Silva earlier today about his 40-year career, his advice for future officers, and retirement.

What are you most proud of over the last 12 years as Chief and the last 40 years as a Newport Police Officer?

“I am most proud of the level and scope of the dedication of all Newport Police employees, both sworn officers and non-sworn personnel. There is a strong work ethic and commitment to delivering the best service to Newport residents, businesses, and visitors”.

Newport Police Department is currently hiring entry-level and certified police officers; what advice would you give future police officers based on your career?

“Here is what I would say: The Newport Police Department is a professional law enforcement organization committed to the philosophy and practices of community policing, and treating all with honesty, respect, and fair and impartial treatment. Concentrate on learning how to be the best street cop and nothing else; learn the basics and pay attention to good leadership as you are guided. Let the job come to you, it is not a race, and take advantage of opportunities the department offers. Start with that, and everything else will fall into place as you progress along in your career.”

What's retirement look like for you? Will we still see you around Newport?

“Right up front, taking time to relax and figure out a new routine. No immediate future plans, I have enough things to do to keep me busy while I sort out the future. I’ll be around here and there in Newport, as I am not leaving the area”.

Anything else you'd like to share with the community?

“I thank the residents and businesses who are our full-time daily customers for their support of the Newport Police Department. The hard-working men and women here do the best they can to be responsive to their concerns. The city is a beautiful city, city government is comprised of caring employees, and City Manager Joe Nicholson and Human Resources Director Michael Coury do their best to employee the right people for the right reasons”.

Thank you, best of luck, and congratulations, Chief Silva!