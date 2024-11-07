Good Morning! It’s Thursday, November 7. 🗓️ Today is the 312th day of the year; 54 days remain in 2024. Today, we’re covering results from the 2024 General Election, coyotes in Middletown, the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, and more.

What’s Up Today

Weather: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 70. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Marine: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming WNW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 6:25 am, sunset at 4:32 pm. Low tide at 4:05 am & 5:04 pm. High tide at 11:27 am. The lunar phase is a Waxing Crescent.

Cruise Ship Schedule: Today, Newport is scheduled to welcome the Insignia, the last cruise ship scheduled for this season.

Happening Today: Tell Newport, Uncorking The Possibilities, Sip & Pour Candle Making Night, Live music at Charter Books, Newport Restaurant Week, and more.

Community Calendar

Need To Know

Most Local Bonds Pass Easily

Several Rhode Island communities approved local bond issues on Tuesday, ranging from a million dollars to $400 million, from buying a fresh and saltwater fire pump, major school construction, infrastructure projects, and a storm water upgrade in the wake of major flooding.

In all cases, the bonds passed easily.

Among them, Newport’s $98.5 million municipal facilities upgrade that includes $20 million for the Perrotti Park Bulkhead and renovation of the Harbor Master Building; $13 million for a North End Public Safety Facility; $12 million for the removal of the Van Zandt Bridge and associated road improvements; $11.2 million for an Easton’s Beach nourishment study and program; and $3.75 million set aside as matching funds for Cliff Walk repairs. A statewide $53 million Green Economy Bond, which also passed, includes $3 million for the Cliff Walk.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story - Cities and towns approve $800 million in local bonds.

Vote Here sign in front of Newport City Hall. Credit: Ryan Belmore / What'sUpNewp

Election Results

Newport County Results

Rhode Island & National Results

What’s Up Out There

News

Middletown launches Multilingual Learner Collaborative (WUN)

Middletown Public Schools has formed the Multilingual Learner Collaborative to strengthen ties between multilingual families, the school system, and the broader community.

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 5 – 6 (WUN)

The Newport Police Department has provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on November 5 through 7 am on November 6, 2024.

Newport to host Fall Recycling Day (WUN)

The City of Newport residents can dispose of “harder to recycle” items at the city’s Fall Recycling Day on Saturday, Nov. 9. The event is free and open to city residents only, with proof of residency required.

Arts, Culture, & Things To Do

Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 29 (WUN)

The City-by-the-Sea celebrates its vibrant waterfront community on Friday, November 29, with the annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade.

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County Hosts ‘Arts Around the Fire’ on Nov. 20 (WUN)

Federico Santi, chair of the City of Newport’s Public Sculpture Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s upcoming “Arts Around the Fire” event.

Business & Nonprofit

New CEO at CVS begins to build his team with a goal of reviving the struggling health care giant (WUN)

CVS Health fell short on third-quarter profit, but it posted strong sales and the health care giant shook up leadership under new CEO David Joyner after a rough year that has sent shares plunging.

KSL offloads Davidson Hospitality Group to private equity firm (Boutique Hotelier)

The Group, which manages 86 hotels and resorts, including Hotel Viking and Newport Harbor Island Resort in Newport, and more than 200 F&B outlets across the US, is now owned by private equity firm Nautic Partners.

Election 2024

Rhode Island’s 2024 Election declared a success by Secretary of State (WUN)

Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore declared the 2024 General Election a success, stating that Rhode Islanders turned out in high numbers and that the election process ran smoothly.

Mock ballots in Portsmouth lead to complaints from GOP Senate campaign (WUN)

Rhode Island Republican Rep. Patricia Morgan’s unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate on Tuesday claimed Democratic volunteers and candidates in Portsmouth allegedly distributed altered sample ballots, but the complaints don’t appear to have enough merit for state officials to look into.

Senator Whitehouse highlights need for vigilance against Trump’s second term (WUN)

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) commented on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, emphasizing the need for Democrats to remain vigilant in the face of a second Trump administration.

Environment & Health

Middletown addresses coyote concerns with USDA collaboration (WUN)

The Town of Middletown is partnering with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to manage its coyote population, and the collaboration is already showing positive results, according to Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and Deputy Police Chief Jason Ryan.

Report: Aquaculture Industry Declining Slightly in Ocean State (ecoRI News)

Oysters, scallops, and clams may still be growing by the bushel in state waters, but the aquaculture industry as a whole is declining in Rhode Island, according to a new report.

Food & Drink

18th Annual Newport Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 10 (WUN)

It features ten days of culinary experiences from 65 restaurants throughout Newport and Bristol counties, including ten new restaurants.

Obituaries

Harold Eugene Massey Jr. (WUN)

October 11, 1961 — October 23, 2024

Patricia Olechnowicz (WUN)

December 15, 1936 – November 4, 2024

Real Estate

What Sold: A look at 22 recent sales across Newport County (Oct. 28 – Nov. 1) (WUN)

With only 22 properties closing last week, including a remarkable historic sale in Jamestown at a staggering $12.25 million, it’s evident that high demand continues to meet limited supply, resulting in a competitive atmosphere for both buyers and sellers.

Sports

Stephen Curry scores 27 points to lead Warriors past Celtics 118-112 (WUN)

Stephen Curry scored 27 points, Buddy Hield had 16 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 118-112 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

North Kingstown, Portsmouth girls volleyball reach Div. I championship, here's how (PROJO)

North Kingstown defeats La Salle and Portsmouth tops East Providence to reach the championship match.