Text by WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz

WhatsUpNewp, today (March 12), celebrates its 12th anniversary.

It would have been hard to imagine a decade ago that this idea would evolve into such an influential and vital part of so many lives – telling the stories from various entertainment stages to the streets of Newport, from local government meetings to the State House.

Fifty-million-page hits and growing.

As traditional print journalism continues to decline, online publications like WUN continue to grow, adding new ways to engage their readers and viewers.

We have gathered a formidable team of journalists who are dedicated to fulfilling journalism’s primary role: that is, according to the American Press Institute, “to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments.”

During the gas crisis in Newport, we provided residents with virtually hour-to-hour updates that helped them decide whether to stay on the island during frigid temperatures or seek shelter elsewhere.

We do that when we cover the major issues and how they impact us locally, from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change to affordable housing.

We do that when we cover local school building projects or issues like Newport’s North End development or reconfiguring the off-ramps for the Newport Bridge.

We do that when we cover local and statewide politics, bringing decision-makers to our live virtual video conversations.

We do that by informing you of what’s happening at the state’s and region’s major entertainment venues and introducing you to local authors, performers, and visual artists.

We do that by providing the most up-to-date information about significant events, such as Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and other music festivals.

We do that when we introduce you to local businesses, discuss growing industries, and keep you informed about important issues and happenings in your lives.

It’s not been easy. Maintaining fiscal viability during and after a pandemic is, as they say, “no walk in the park.”

What’sUpNewp runs on reader support. If you value what we do, please consider supporting us with a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution.

Support What'sUpNewp

It has taken dedication, perseverance, imagination, creativity, and integrity from myself and the entire WUN team.

Where once WUN would post stories, it evolved to adding live virtual video interviews, podcasts, live events, and more.

We’re grateful at WUN to our readers, viewers, and listeners. We appreciate those who support WUN through contributions. We’re thankful to our advertisers who see the value in supporting WUN as a community resource and a viable means to promote their businesses.

We’re incredibly grateful to our staff, columnists, and contributors, including the following talented individuals: Ken Abrams, Gary Alpert, Tyler Bernadyn, Jan Brogan, Thom Cahir, Jack Casey, Rick Farrell, Dr. Michael Fine, Gerry Goldstein, Tim Jones, Annie Kennedy, Frank O’Donnell, Frank Prosnitz, and Ruthie Wood.

WUN understands that the stakes are high. All we need to do is look across the pond at the war between Russia and Ukraine and how Russia has successfully shut down what had already been a shackled media.

We recognize that freedom and democracy rise or fall based upon a free press, from the smallest to the most prominent outlets. “Journalism,” said Walter Cronkite, “is what we need to make democracy work.”

It’s a tremendous responsibility, but we think we've handled it well in our small way over these last twelve years and the decade ahead of us.

Join us in raising a glass to our first twelve years!

Ryan Belmore and the What’sUpNewp Crew