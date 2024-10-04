Catch up on this week's one-on-one conversations with the candidates
Voters can watch, listen, or read What'sUpNewp's interviews with Newport City Council and School Committee hopefuls before early voting begins October 16
Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 11, What’sUpNewp is hosting one-on-one conversations with candidates running for Newport City Council and Newport School Committee. Watch, listen to, and/or read about our discussions from this week below;
Newport City Council
Newport City Council candidate Steph Smyth aims to bridge gap between city and residents
Mark Aramli seeks re-election to Newport City Council, emphasizes financial challenges and tourism management
Jeanne Marie Napolitano seeks re-election to Newport City Council, cites experience and dedication
Ian B. Martins is running for Newport City Council with a focus on livability and preserving the city's character
Matt Grant aims to bring fresh perspective, transparency, and civility to Newport City Council
Newport School Committee
Penny Hunt hopes to bring funding and leadership experience to Newport School Committee
Molly Kapstein Cote aims to bring fresh perspective, problem-solving approach to Newport School Committee
Coming Up Next Week
Charlie Holder, Xay Khamsyvoravong, Lynn Ceglie, Robert B. Power, Becky Bolan, Sandra J. Flowers, Stephanie Winslow, Beth Cullen, James Dring. Check out the full interview schedule here.