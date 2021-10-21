Carpionato now projects starting North End project in early 2023

Good Morning,

⚓️The Carpionato Group, which purchased the former Newport Grand property more than three years ago, is redesigning the project, hopeful of beginning work by early 2023.

Initially, with plans to begin construction in 2020 on a $100 million multi-use development, the project was put on hold because of the pandemic and the city’s moratorium on North End construction, as the city modified zoning and its comprehensive plan.

Meanwhile, the property has sat vacant, weeds growing throughout the huge parking lot, a RIPTA van parked behind the building, near a tractor-trailer truck. Elsewhere, a recreational vehicle sits empty, possibly abandoned, and a car is jacked up with one of the wheels missing.

Former Newport Grand Property

⚓️ Has your week been "ruff"? Here's everything you need to plan a "paw-some" (dog-event-filled) weekend in and around Newport.

⚓️ Belmont Chapel Foundation is hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 30 from 1-3 pm. The foundation invites you to join them as they share the first phase of the 2.5 million dollar fundraising campaign. Lew Keen will be present to sign copies of his newly published book "A Guide to Historic Burial Grounds in Newport”

Belmont Chapel

⚓️ The Newport County Council of the Navy League is hosting a Military Appreciation Night and Annual Dinner on November 4. Sponsored by Newport County Council of the Navy League. The guest speaker is RADM Shoshana S. Chatfield, USN, President U.S. Naval War College. Honored guests for the dinner are local military leaders and achievers of the U .S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Merchant Marine. Civilians and local businesses are invited to attend this special event recognizing the contribution of the sea services members and meet and dine with these individuals. Reservations: must be made by October 30. Contact: MAN_AD2021@newportnavyleague.us

⚓️ Check This Out: Laden Valley, an indie-folk band fronted by Rhode Island natives’ Evan St. Martin and Dave Sarazen, will be playing a hometown celebration show at the JPT Film & Event Center on November 18 to mark the release of their debut album! Joining them for the show will be Haunt the House! Details and tickets for the show are available here.

The Minks coming to Askew Thursday, October 21

Irish immigrant women in domestic service topic of upcoming lecture

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 14 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 21, 08:00 PM EDT until October 22, 06:00 AM EDT

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 5:55 pm | 10 hours & 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:57 am & 9:16 pm | Low tide at 1:49 am & 2:38 pm.

Moon: Full Moon, 15 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – The Exorcist at 7:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm

City & Government

