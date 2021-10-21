Carpionato now projects starting North End project in early 2023
⚓️The Carpionato Group, which purchased the former Newport Grand property more than three years ago, is redesigning the project, hopeful of beginning work by early 2023.
Initially, with plans to begin construction in 2020 on a $100 million multi-use development, the project was put on hold because of the pandemic and the city’s moratorium on North End construction, as the city modified zoning and its comprehensive plan.
Meanwhile, the property has sat vacant, weeds growing throughout the huge parking lot, a RIPTA van parked behind the building, near a tractor-trailer truck. Elsewhere, a recreational vehicle sits empty, possibly abandoned, and a car is jacked up with one of the wheels missing.
Full Story - Carpionato now projects starting North End project in early 2023
⚓️ Has your week been "ruff"? Here's everything you need to plan a "paw-some" (dog-event-filled) weekend in and around Newport.
Full Story - What’s Up This Weekend: Heart & Sole Walk for Animals, Goat Hikes, Barks & Brews, and more
⚓️ Belmont Chapel Foundation is hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 30 from 1-3 pm. The foundation invites you to join them as they share the first phase of the 2.5 million dollar fundraising campaign. Lew Keen will be present to sign copies of his newly published book "A Guide to Historic Burial Grounds in Newport”
⚓️ The Newport County Council of the Navy League is hosting a Military Appreciation Night and Annual Dinner on November 4. Sponsored by Newport County Council of the Navy League. The guest speaker is RADM Shoshana S. Chatfield, USN, President U.S. Naval War College. Honored guests for the dinner are local military leaders and achievers of the U .S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Merchant Marine. Civilians and local businesses are invited to attend this special event recognizing the contribution of the sea services members and meet and dine with these individuals. Reservations: must be made by October 30. Contact: MAN_AD2021@newportnavyleague.us
⚓️ Check This Out: Laden Valley, an indie-folk band fronted by Rhode Island natives’ Evan St. Martin and Dave Sarazen, will be playing a hometown celebration show at the JPT Film & Event Center on November 18 to mark the release of their debut album! Joining them for the show will be Haunt the House! Details and tickets for the show are available here.
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 14 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 21, 08:00 PM EDT until October 22, 06:00 AM EDT
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 5:55 pm | 10 hours & 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:57 am & 9:16 pm | Low tide at 1:49 am & 2:38 pm.
Moon: Full Moon, 15 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
5:30 pm – Restore in Nature: Trees & Leaves at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm – Lecture: Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller: Race, Space, and the Making of a Professional Woman Artist at Rosecliff
6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – The Exorcist at 7:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm
City & Government
3:15 pm – Middletown School Committee
3:45 pm – Newport Public Library
5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
We’ll See You Out There
