Carbon Leaf, Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin coming to The JPT
Carbon Leaf coming to The JPT
Carbon Leaf, founded at Randolph-Macon College in 1992, has been a staple in the music industry for over three decades.
Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin coming to The JPT on Sept. 23
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 am.
What’s Up This Week: Feb. 7 – 12
Newport String Quartet, Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum. Made From the Heart Artisan Craft Fair, Aquidneck Growers Market, and much more.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Fezzik
“He’s full of kisses, loves to be snuggled and hugged, and loves to lay at your feet and look lovingly up at you.”
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Artist & Researcher to reveal the inspiration behind ‘Six of the First’ sculpture in Jamestown
JAC Talk with Jean-Marc Superville Sovak and Peter Fay