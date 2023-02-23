Capt. Ryan Duffy named interim Newport Police Chief | Newport Folk Festival named Music Festival of the Year at Pollstar Awards
Plus: Newport man wins $30,000 on ‘Cash Bonanza’ Instant Game | ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend
The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Newport Folk Festival walked away from the awards ceremony with an award for Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30k attendance).
The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport.
Rep. Morales introduces legislation to protect SNAP recipients from experiencing a reduction in their benefits
The legislation (2023-H 5799) would direct the Department of Human Services to offset this loss of benefits by increasing the monthly SNAP allotment to families by an additional $95 per month from July 1 through December 31, 2023.
Little Compton is featured in the latest edition of Rhode Island PBS’s ‘Our Town’
Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Providence
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Governor McKee, White House highlights $61.7 million awarded to Rhode Island under State Small Business Credit Initiative
Rhode Island, approved for up to $61.7 million, will operate three programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program.
Man accused of laundering more than $35M in fraud schemes
A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Sen. Kallman envisions a truly public transit system
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation.
Orville Peck will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
On Orville’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The Ocean Race: How to Follow the Cape Town In-Port Race
Friday’s In-Port Race in Cape Town is scheduled to start in perfect racing conditions at 1415 local time / 1215 UTC
11th Hour Racing announces new Ambassador, Zandile Ndhlovu
South Africa’s first Black African freediving instructor works to diversify representation in ocean-facing careers
Comedian Kevin Hart coming to the Amica Mutual Pavilion April 22
Pre-sale tickets available now for Hart’s “Reality Check Tour”
Local Obituaries
Lois F. Lama
December 22, 1941 – February 11, 2023
Around New England
Northern border immigrant death highlights crossing spike
The death of a Mexican man who had just entered the United States from Canada illegally is highlighting the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say.
Police: Crypto mining operation found in school crawl space
A former employee of a Massachusetts town is facing charges of allegedly setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a remote crawl space at a school, police said.
MLB’s bigger bases could lead to more steals, fewer injuries
The bigger bases — going from 15- to 18-inch squares — are part of a flurry of changes by Major League Baseball designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game and make it more appealing to a younger generation of potential fans.
Sliding vaccine sales, new costs, shrink Moderna 4Q profit
Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.
Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas!’ gets a sequel
The new book picks up one year after the original, and like the first, teaches a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday.
