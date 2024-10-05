Good Morning. It’s Saturday, October 5, and we’re covering Tiverton versus Narragansett High School Football, Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s newest member, Arts Around The Fire, …and more.

Tiverton High School's football team faced a tough defeat on their senior night, falling to Narragansett High School 38-7.

The home game at Tiverton High turned into a one-sided affair, with Narragansett dominating the field.

Despite the special occasion meant to honor graduating players, Tiverton struggled to keep up, managing just one touchdown against Narragansett's impressive 38-point performance.

What'sUpNewp's Justin Walker was at the game and shares the following photo gallery. [WUN]

Meanwhile, North Providence hosted Rogers High School last night. The Vikings won in overtime, 41-35. [WJAR]

What To Know

News

👉 Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will join the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society and community members today at 11:30 a.m. aboard the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry in Newport to help RIBHS unveil its new youth initiative.

📉 Gas prices remain at their lowest level in years, on average, as Rhode Island and 17 other states are seeing prices below $3 per gallon. [WUN]

🚓 Newport Police took five individuals into custody on various charges between 7 am on Thursday and 7 am on Friday. [WUN]

🚨 Middletown and Newport police, along with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested a Newport man on a litany of charges Thursday. [WLNE]

Arts & Culture

🎶 Who said rock and roll is dead? Certainly, no one at Thursday night’s Tedeschi Trucks Band show at The Vets. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there and shares a concert recap and photo gallery. [WUN]

🎤 Rebecca Bertrand, Director of the Newport Historical Society, and Victoria Johnson of the Middle Passage Project will discuss the campaign to create a center for Black history in Newport at Arts Around The Fire on Oct. 16. [WUN]

🖼️ Art enthusiasts and community members are invited to a free event, "Norman Rockwell Remembered," at the Tiverton Public Library on October 19. [WUN]

Business + Nonprofit

💰 Providence Performing Arts Center has been awarded a Save America’s Treasures Collection Grant from the National Park Service (NPS) to restore the theater’s historic Mighty Wurlitzer organ. [WUN]

👏 Charles Roberts, Founder and Executive Director of Rhode Island Slave History Medallions, was recently presented with a $4,000 legislative grant. [WUN]

City & Government

‼️ Michael Browner Jr., Ph.D., principal of Frank E. Thompson Middle School in Newport, was appointed to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday. [WUN]

🚧 In Newport County, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has announced road and lane closures for the week of October 5-11, 2024. [WUN]

Election 2024

☕ Grab a cup of coffee and catch up on our interviews with Newport City Council and School Committee candidates. [WUN]

Environment & Health

🪧 Political affiliation sways Rhode Islanders opinions on offshore wind far more than how close they live to the coastline, according to a new Rhode Island Current poll. [WUN]

Obituaries

🕊️ Michael Bell

🕊️Taylor Flynn

🕊️ Philip M. Young, Sr.

People

👉 Newport City Councilor Angela Lima is set to receive the Change Agent Award at the RIBBA’s Annual Awards Gala on Oct. 25. The event will celebrate Lima’s transformative contributions to the community. [WUN]

Real Estate

🏠 On the market for a new home? There are 28 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend. Tyler Bernadyn has the schedule. [WUN]

Sailing & Sports

⛵ Friday’s penultimate race day at the 2024 ORC World Championship held at New York Yacht Club Harbour Court featured a day-long distance race to fulfill the event’s requirement to give another test of offshore sailing skills among the 43 participating teams. [WUN]

🏀 The NBA returned to the Persian Gulf on Friday for the third consecutive year, and the preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season opened with the Boston Celtics beating the Denver Nuggets 107-103 in a matchup of the two most recent championship clubs. [WUN]

Things To Do

🍂 Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair, a family-friendly weekend full of traditional New England games, crafts, competitions, and seasonal fare, is finally her! Hours are 10 am to 5 pm all weekend. [WUN]

🪦 Newport’s Island Cemetery is bringing history to life today with the Dirty Blue Shirts return for an interactive event. Tours are at 1 pm, 2 pm, & 3 pm. [WUN]

What’s Up Today

⛅ Weather

Today: Isolated showers between 8 am and 11 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 7 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

⚓ Marine

Avg. Water Temperature: 62°F.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Isolated showers between 8 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind around 6 kt, becoming NNW after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers are likely, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌘 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:19 pm | 11 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:53 am & 10:11 pm | Low tide at 3 am & 3:43 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.9 days, 4% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 6:18 pm | 11 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:27 am & 10:50 pm | Low tide at 3:33 am & 4:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.8 days, 9% lighting.

