Brick Alley Pub is being sold to The Heritage Restaurant Group
The Heritage Restaurant Group intends to keep all front—and back-of-house staff onboard and retain all senior management, including Matt Plumb, who has been there for over twenty years, and General Manager Kim Dwyer.