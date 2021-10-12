Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival returns this weekend
Plus: A look at the 19 homes that sold in Newport County last week
Good Morning,
Bowen’s Wharf is set to host its 30th Annual Seafood Festival this Saturday and Sunday. Fresh, local seafood, fish tacos, lobster rolls, stuffies, chowder, fried calamari, clams, oysters, signature cocktails and cold beer accompany continuous live music, and family fun, all beneath the Wharf’s colorful tents.
The event, which is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday, will include the following live music;
Saturday
11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: The Teledynes
4 pm – 6 pm: Chelley, Bill, & Dyl (CBD)
Sunday
11 am – 1 pm: The 40
1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders
3 pm – 5 pm: Jake Kulak
Admission is free, food and beverages can be purchased at vendor booths.
For more information on the event, click here
Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 19 homes that sold in Newport County last week.
As live music fans continue to process the past 18 months, we’re looking back on concert highlights from this past summer. The Newport Folk Festival’s “Folk On” experience was a whirlwind, full of over-the-top moments, including a triumphant set from first-time artist, Natalie Hemby. She just put out a new album on October 8th, Pins and Needles, a release that has achieved widespread critical acclaim. We interviewed the Nashville veteran at “Folk On” a day after her Quad Stage set, which was one of the most well-received of the Festival. Read our interview.
Newport City Council will host a workshop on short-term rentals on October 20 at 5:30 pm.
Brick Alley Beer Dinners are back! On November 12, they’ll host a six-course beer dinner with Dogfish Head and Samuel Adams. More details
Nine projects scattered around Portsmouth will take priority in coming years as the community seeks to build climate resiliency, according to an Oct. 7 resiliency planning and financing workshop. ecoRI reports.
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight - Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.
Tomorrow - Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:08 pm | 11 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:57 am & 1:28 pm | Low tide at 5:56 am & 8:21 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.1 days, 36% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am & 4 pm - Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am to 6 pm - Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
7 pm - Island Moving Company presents La Palomba / Ascending
7:30 pm - Hocus Pocus Party at JPT Film & Event Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) -The Pollinators at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
11 am - Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
2 pm - Middletown Planning Board
4:30 pm - Middletown Beach Commission
5 pm - Jamestown Library Board
5:30 pm - Middletown Conservation Commission
6 pm - Tiverton School Committee
6:30 pm - Newport School Committee
6:30 pm - Jamestown Conservation Commission
7 pm - Little Compton Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton School Committee
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
7 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
