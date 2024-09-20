It’s Friday, September 20 —the 264th day of the year; 102 days remain in 2024.

⛅ Today’s Weather: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69°.

🎠 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and Councilor Mark Aramli are set to introduce a resolution on Sept. 25 addressing the restoration and relocation of the beloved Easton’s Beach carousel.

If approved by City Council, the resolution directs the City Manager to obtain cost estimates for restoring the carousel horses and related elements, as well as designing and constructing a new structure to house the attraction. It also calls for identifying up to three potential locations within Newport for the carousel’s new home.

Read The Full Story

After 58 years of serving as Newport's voice, WADK’s Bobb Angel wraps up his career and enters semi-retirement at the end of his shift at 9 a.m. this morning. (WUN) Bobb will continue broadcasting local sports at WADK, including tonight’s 7 pm game between Rogers High School and Chariho football.

I worked alongside Bobb for almost four years when I hosted a daily talk show at WADK. Spending a couple of years working alongside him was one of the greatest honors of my career. I appreciate Bobb for taking a youngin’ with no experience under his wings and teaching me what I needed to know about radio and what it took to host a daily radio show. He taught me a lot about radio but even more about life.

Bobb Angel and I broadcasting from Midtown Oyster Bar in 2016.

🚰 To get the sewer fee rates right as soon as possible, Newport City Council will host a first hearing on the item on Monday at 5 pm during a special meeting; the second hearing will occur during the Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday. (WUN)

🚓 The Town of Middletown has been awarded $250,000 in COPS Hiring Program funds from the U.S. Department of Justice to add two new police officers. (WUN)

🎤 On Thursday, Congressman Amo spoke about the destabilizing influence of Iran in the region and the urgent need for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (WUN)

🆕 The Newport Art Museum unveiled a new exterior place marker on Thursday at a celebratory event to thank the Board of Trustees, members, donors, and public partners who helped make the project possible. (WUN)

🎶 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with John Ondrasik, founder of Five for Fighting, ahead of the band’s performance at The JPT on October 8. (WUN)

🖼️ Material Matters, a multimedia exhibition featuring four nationally recognized artists, opens at the Jamestown Arts Center today. (WUN)

✈️ JetBlue Airways will open its first airport lounges next year in New York and Boston in a bid to compete with larger airlines for premium travelers. (WUN)

📜 What’s on The Docket: The docket for Newport’s Zoning Board of Review Meeting on Monday is here; the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on Wednesday is here.

🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain published a weekly Superintendent Message on Wednesday. (Smore)

🚧 The City of Newport provided an update on some of the recent work at Murphy Field, which has included regrading and seeding the old ball fields. (City of Newport)

🗳️ After a Portsmouth Town Council candidates’ forum in Common Fence Point was abruptly canceled, the League of Women Voters of Newport County (LWV) has found a new venue: Portsmouth Middle School. (East Bay RI)

🌊 DEM advises boaters to use caution when passing through the Charlestown Breachway after storm damage caused a crack in the wall. (WUN)

🍷 The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival continues through Sunday. While several events are sold out, there are still opportunities to enjoy. (Newport Mansions)

🍇 Giusto will host winemaker Giovanni Rosso, a renowned producer of Barolo, Nebbiolo, and Etna wines, tonight at its Passport to Piedmont Wine Dinner (WUN)

“This positions Newport to have a leading voice in protecting local rights and ensuring cities and towns get our fair share of funding from the state to address the challenges we're facing on housing, education and climate resiliency. I'm honored to be selected by fellow municipal leaders as an effective, locally focused voice to help lead the fight for the local rights and resources”. ~ Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong told What’sUpNewp in reaction to being elected a Vice President for R.I. League of Cities and Towns.

🕊️ Catherine Coughlin Abbate

🕊️ Ronald Sherman Foberg

✍️ Rep. Lauren Carson thanks local and statewide election officials for their hard work (WUN)

✍️ Terrence Mark Geary, a Newport resident, weighs in on the teachers’ dispute in Newport, saying open houses should be a night of engagement, not grievance. (WUN)

👉 Newport Mayor Xay has been elected as a vice president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, positioning the city to have a stronger voice in statewide municipal affairs. (WUN)

🇺🇸 Gregory N. Todd, the Navy Chief of Chaplains, recently visited Naval Station Newport. (Photo Gallery via DVIDS)

🏈 Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, New York’s defense was dominant, and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots in their home opener Thursday night. (WUN)

🤷 Jacoby Brissett got hit, harassed and frustrated all night by the Jets' swarming defense. Then the Patriots' veteran quarterback was pulled in favor of rookie Drake Maye, who made his NFL debut late in a lackluster 24-3 loss Thursday night. It all left some uncertainty about who'll be under center moving forward. (WUN)

⛵ The New York Yacht Club will host the World Sailing 2025 Team Race World Championship in 2025. (WUN)

⚾ It’s Army versus Navy at Cardines Field this evening for the 7th Annual Cardines Classic. (WUN)

🍎 Newport Vineyards is brewing up something new: their inaugural Cider Festival on Sunday, September 29. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has all the details. (WUN)

🐕 The Preservation Society of Newport County’s upcoming fall programs will touch on a variety of subjects, from art and animals to trees and plants and from the spirit world to symphonic music. (WUN)

🗓️ On tap this week/weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Festival Latino, Cardines Classic, and more. Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment. (WUN)

🚢 No cruise ship is scheduled to visit today. Enchanted Princess is up next on Sunday.

Rip Current Statement until 7:00 PM

Today: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy, with a north wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Small Craft Advisory until 8:00 AM

Today: NNE wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. There is a chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. There is a chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:45 pm | 12 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:02 am & 10:27 pm | Low tide at 3:08 am & 3:59 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.9 days, 95% lighting.

Nearly twenty Newport County venues have some entertainment planned for today. Get today’s full rundown of live music and entertainment listings here.

Middletown: Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm

