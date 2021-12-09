Beacon Rock sells for $23 million, Hotel Viking introduces new chef

Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, December 9.

⚓️ The ‘Beacon Rock’ estate on Harrison Avenue has sold for $23 million.

⚓️ Another HGTV Dream Home has landed in New England. The 2022 HGTV Dream Home is located in Warren, Vermont, which sits less than an hour from Stowe Mountain Resort and Stowe, Vermont.

⚓️ The Town of Middletown is offering up a gift idea - a gift certificate for a seasonal pass to Second Beach.

⚓️ ICYMI: The Public’s Radio has been running a series this week on housing in Newport;

Watch: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on December 8

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jack

Middletown-based SEACORP acquires Jacksonville-based Analysis, Design & Diagnostics, Inc.

RIDOH: State transitioning to community located COVID-19 vaccination sites

‘Beacon Rock’ estate sells for $23 million

Hotel Viking welcomes Patrick Popores as its new Executive Chef

Lend-a-Vest for Safety launched on Block Island

Common Fence Music to present Nellie McKay Saturday, December 18th at Casino Theater

Newport Art Museum announces The Newport Biennial 2022 Featured Artists

HGTV unveils Dream Home 2022, a luxurious modern mountain cabin located in Warren, Vermont

Weather

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - NW wind around 10 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:51 am | Low tide at 4:36 am & 6:06 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.2 days, 28% lighting.What’s Happening Out There

What’s Happening Out There

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm

