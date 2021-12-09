Beacon Rock sells for $23 million, Hotel Viking introduces new chef
HGTV unveils Dream Home 2022, a luxurious modern mountain cabin located in Warren, Vermont
Today is Thursday, December 9.
⚓️ The ‘Beacon Rock’ estate on Harrison Avenue has sold for $23 million.
⚓️ Another HGTV Dream Home has landed in New England. The 2022 HGTV Dream Home is located in Warren, Vermont, which sits less than an hour from Stowe Mountain Resort and Stowe, Vermont.
⚓️ The Town of Middletown is offering up a gift idea - a gift certificate for a seasonal pass to Second Beach.
⚓️ ICYMI: The Public’s Radio has been running a series this week on housing in Newport;
Three jobs, but no apartment: One undocumented worker's struggle to find housing in Newport
Under the radar: Rising housing costs around Newport fuel predatory behavior toward undocumented tenants
Watch: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on December 8
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jack
Middletown-based SEACORP acquires Jacksonville-based Analysis, Design & Diagnostics, Inc.
RIDOH: State transitioning to community located COVID-19 vaccination sites
‘Beacon Rock’ estate sells for $23 million
Hotel Viking welcomes Patrick Popores as its new Executive Chef
Lend-a-Vest for Safety launched on Block Island
Common Fence Music to present Nellie McKay Saturday, December 18th at Casino Theater
Newport Art Museum announces The Newport Biennial 2022 Featured Artists
HGTV unveils Dream Home 2022, a luxurious modern mountain cabin located in Warren, Vermont
Local Obituaries
HGTV unveils Dream Home 2022, a luxurious modern mountain cabin located in Warren, Vermont
Coast Guard suspends search for woman who fell off Prudence Island Ferry
Restaurants serving up dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Weather
Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI
Marine Forecast
Today - NW wind around 10 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours & 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:51 am | Low tide at 4:36 am & 6:06 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.2 days, 28% lighting.What’s Happening Out There
What’s Happening Out There
Things To Do
2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5:30 pm – Student’s Impressions of Christmas in Newport at Newport Yacht Club
6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
