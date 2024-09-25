Ask The Council: Councilor Aramli discusses proposed moratorium on short-term rentals, other agenda items

Newport City Council is set to vote on a proposal to ban new short-term rentals in the city, a move Councilor Mark Aramli says is necessary to address the ongoing housing crisis.

The proposed moratorium, which will be discussed at Wednesday evening's council meeting, aims to halt the conversion of residential properties into Airbnb-style rentals.

"Housing, housing, housing. The renters are getting pushed out of the city. First time home buyers. Good luck," Aramli said during an interview with What'sUpNewp on Wednesday morning.

Aramli, who introduced the proposal, argues that short-term rentals and out-of-state second homeowners have consumed much of Newport's middle-class workforce housing in recent years.

"We have more tourist traffic than we have ever had. Newport's been discovered," Aramli stated. "Our tourist economy is healthy and pursuing tourism at all costs, I think we finally realize there is a cost, and that cost is our middle class and our workforce."

The ban would not affect existing short-term rentals or homeowners who rent out rooms in their primary residences. It would, however, prevent new properties from entering the short-term rental market.

Aramli emphasized the urgency of the measure, citing a recent change in Rhode Island state law that allows commercial properties to be converted into housing. He fears this could lead to more short-term rentals if action isn't taken.

"Not only has the Airbnb phenomenon gutted some of our housing, now the mom and pop shops on Broadway and Thames street… are now competing with Airbnb speculators and investors for the buildings that they are in," Aramli explained.

The councilor acknowledged pushback from tourism boards and special interest groups but maintained that the city council should prioritize residents' needs.

"Newport City Council should be governing first for the people who live here," he said. "The one track sort of tunnel vision of tourism, tourism, tourism at all costs. I think we're seeing it has a cost, and I don't think that is a cost we should be paying anymore."

In addition to the short-term rental ban, the council will discuss several other items at Wednesday's meeting, including changes to water and sewer billing and zoning code improvements.

The council is set to approve the repeal of a controversial sewer and water bill charge that disproportionately affected low-consumption users. Aramli described the initial approval of the charge as a "mistake" that was never properly explained by city administration.

"We are going to be fully repealing that. Everybody will be getting refunds," Aramli said.

The meeting will also address ongoing efforts to streamline the city's zoning code, which Aramli says has caused unnecessary red tape for homeowners seeking to make property improvements.

"You shouldn't have to hire an attorney to build a shed or put a room above your garage," Aramli stated, praising the zoning department's work on simplifying processes.

The council will also consider a resolution to explore options for restoring and relocating the Easton's Beach carousel, which Aramli views as a potential community asset.

See Newport City Council's full agenda for this evening and supporting documents here.

Wednesday's city council meeting will be held at Pell Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. due to elevator issues at City Hall. Aramli encouraged residents to attend and make their voices heard.

"The more involved the citizens are in this process, the better everything runs," he said.