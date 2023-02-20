The conservation easement purchased ensures the land will be protected as open space in perpetuity.

Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 13 – 17, 2023.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason.

Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect

The following is a list of U.S. Presidents who have visited Newport, RI before, during or after their term of office.

Friends, families, and survivors cope, but never completely heal

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.