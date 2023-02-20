Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 11.48-acre farmland property in Portsmouth
Plus: What Sold: 9 homes in Newport County changed hands last week
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 11.48-acre farmland property in Portsmouth
The conservation easement purchased ensures the land will be protected as open space in perpetuity.
What Sold: 9 homes in Newport County changed hands last week
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 13 – 17, 2023.
Red Sox CEO Kennedy: ‘Pressure is definitely on’
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason.
Flags to fly at half-staff, State House to be Illuminated in honor of the lives lost in Station Nightclub Fire
Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect
U.S. Presidents that have visited Newport
The following is a list of U.S. Presidents who have visited Newport, RI before, during or after their term of office.
February 20, 2023: The Station Fire 20 years later
Friends, families, and survivors cope, but never completely heal
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.