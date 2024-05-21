Share this postAndy Summers, Jake Shimabukuro, and more coming soon to the Jane Pickens Theaterwhatsupnewp.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAndy Summers, Jake Shimabukuro, and more coming soon to the Jane Pickens TheaterMessage from Spectacle Live, a What'sUpNewp sponsor.Ryan M. BelmoreMay 21, 20241Share this postAndy Summers, Jake Shimabukuro, and more coming soon to the Jane Pickens Theaterwhatsupnewp.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postAndy Summers, Jake Shimabukuro, and more coming soon to the Jane Pickens Theaterwhatsupnewp.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext