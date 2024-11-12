Afternoon Update: Tuesday, Nov. 12
‘Freezin’ for a Reason’: Newport’s New Year’s Day plunge returns; Newport Classical announces four holiday concerts for December; and more.
Newport's annual Polar Plunge on New Year's Day is back, aiming to raise funds for two local children facing serious health challenges. The Jane Pickens Theater offers a diverse lineup of films, including the cult classic Repo Man, Beyond the Fantasy, and Luther: Never Too Much. Newport Classical brings holiday cheer with four concerts featuring talented musical groups in beautiful venues across the city.
Catch up on all of today’s What’sUpNewp headlines below.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.