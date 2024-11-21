Good Afternoon! 👋 It’s Thursday, November 21. In today's newsletter, we'll recap some of the most important local news, give you the weekend weather, and provide you with a curated list of tonight's events.

🌧️ Weather

Tonight: Expect rain and breezy conditions with a low of 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Northeast winds will be around 16-23 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. There is a 100% chance of precipitation tonight, so grab your umbrellas! ☔

Tomorrow: Rain is likely, mainly after 3 pm. The high will be near 51 degrees with south winds 7 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. There is an 80% chance of precipitation.

📰 What To Know

Rainy weather is expected to continue through Friday. Pack an umbrella and wear waterproof shoes if you're venturing out. ☔

The Newport Historical Society is creating a new center for Black History at the Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House. Dr. Akeia de Barros Gomes, a native Newport scholar, will be the leader of the new center. 🏛️

Tonight is the first performance of "True North", Salve Regina University's dance concert! The concert will feature contemporary and jazz dance performances. 💃

🤔 Poll/Survey

What are your favorite things to do in Newport during the holiday season? Let us know in the comments! 🎄

Leave a comment

🎉 Happening Tonight

7:30 PM: 💃 True North - Salve Regina University's dance concert, featuring contemporary and jazz dance performances by DJD artists, students, and faculty Read More

7 PM: 🎤 newportFILM presents Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary - Enjoy a special screening of the HBO film that explores soft rock's cultural impact, followed by trivia and prizes at Newport Classical Recital Hall Read More

7 PM: 🎭 JCT Presents: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella - Don't miss this classic performance at Jamestown Community Theatre Read More

9:30 PM: 🎹 Timeless at One Pelham East Read More

10 PM: 🎸 Bees Deluxe at Pour Judgement Read More

For a full list of tonight's events, live music, and entertainment options, visit our website! See More

📰 What’s News Today