In Newport, the annual "Singing for Shelter" charity concert has ended its run. Over the past 16 years, it has raised nearly $200,000 for local homeless shelters.

Meanwhile, the International Tennis Hall of Fame has launched "Be Legendary," a youth program that teaches tennis history and values through encounters with Hall of Famers.

Additionally, newportFILM is hosting a one-night-only screening of HBO's "YACHT ROCK: A DOCKUMENTARY" to raise funds for its non-profit organization.

