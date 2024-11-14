Afternoon Update: Thursday, November 14
Singing for Shelter ends its run – annual fundraising concert will not return this season; Newport City Council-elect calls for letters of interest for key legal roles; and more.
In Newport, the annual "Singing for Shelter" charity concert has ended its run. Over the past 16 years, it has raised nearly $200,000 for local homeless shelters.
Meanwhile, the International Tennis Hall of Fame has launched "Be Legendary," a youth program that teaches tennis history and values through encounters with Hall of Famers.
Additionally, newportFILM is hosting a one-night-only screening of HBO's "YACHT ROCK: A DOCKUMENTARY" to raise funds for its non-profit organization.
