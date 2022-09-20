Good Afternoon,

Castle Hill Inn will welcome the fall, winter season with festive happenings in November and December

Longtime NHL defenseman Zdeno Chara, 45, retires as Bruin

Kalus cancels WUN videocast

Massachusetts panel explores changes to state seal, motto

Judge OKs Utah-based company’s $76M bid to buy Jay Peak

Salve Regina University partners with University of Saint Joseph on pathway to master of social work degree

‘Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – A Collection of Rhode Island Art’ on display at the Atrium Gallery

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10

295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend

Town of Middletown: Regionalization savings conversation on tap

What’s Up Interview: Ringo Starr, coming to PPAC Thursday Sept. 22

How to become a poll worker—and other ways to encourage voting

Newport and Middletown School Committees will host a joint discussion on regionalization this evening

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard

EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US — for now

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Louie Haha

Comic – Sour Grapes: Happy

Aquidneck Community Table is being challenged!

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up This Week: Sept. 19 – 25

Museum of Newport Irish History will kick off 21st Annual Lecture Series on September 19

Rhode Island Foundation inviting South County residents to share ideas at a free community dinner on Sept. 20

What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party on September 21

What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of The Cowboy Junkies, playing Narrows Center Sept. 22

Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25