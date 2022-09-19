Good Afternoon,

Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus celebrates the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month

What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of The Cowboy Junkies, playing Narrows Center Sept. 22

What’s Up This Week: Sept. 19 – 25

Iliza Shlesinger is “Back in Action” this Saturday at PPAC; Enter to win a four-pack of tickets

Feds seize ‘staggering’ amount of fake Adderall pills

Aquidneck Land Trust announces 2022 Art & Writing Contest

R.I. Board of Elections celebrates National Voter Registration Day

What Sold: 21 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 12 – 16)

Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6

This day in Newport History: September 19, 1902 – Jimmy Van Alen born in Newport

What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party on September 21

11th Hour Racing Team finds success in The Défi Azimut

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

