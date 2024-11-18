Afternoon Update: Monday, Nov. 18
A look at what's Up this week; Newport City Manager and School Superintendent will join us for a live conversation this week; RIDOT to celebrate completion of $8.9 million Aquidneck Ave.; and more.
What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 18 – 25
True North, Yacht Rock, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and much more.
What Sold: A look at 12 recent sales across Newport County (Nov. 11 – 15)
With only 12 properties closing last week, it’s evident that the strong demand from buyers still collides with a tight supply, leading to continued competition among both buyers and sellers.
Santa Sets Sail: The annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade casts off November 29
The day after Thanksgiving kicks off the winter holiday season with a spectacular waterfront light show
Cellist Seth Parker Woods’ delightful visit at Thompson Middle School
“The idea of representation matters,” said Woods in my interview
Concert Recap and Photos: Dionne Warwick helps the Park Theatre celebrate 100 years
Grammy Award-winning singer brings the hits for an outstanding show Sunday night
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.