On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more

Theater openings, Boots on the Ground and Gaspee Days kick off the unofficial start of summer

Pitbull, Stegalia and the Wakefield Music Festival

A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.

Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more

100% of proceeds from admission ticket sales will support the Rotary Club of Newport‘s community services.

This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.

Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.

The two oldest houses owned by The Preservation Society of Newport County – one sporting a new exterior paint job that is more historically accurate, the other offering a new interpretation of its long history – will open daily for tours starting Tuesday, May 30.

All state beaches, except for Scarborough South State Beach, will be open daily starting Saturday, May 27, through Labor Day.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

It’s sports Friday at the White House.

The National Weather Service has released its latest forecast, and it seems that sunshine and mild temperatures will dominate the holiday weekend in Newport.

Governor McKee also released a statement today in recognition of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the preservation of freedom

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Here are the key highlights from the week’s legislative proceedings.

Clagett Sailing and U.S. Sailing present the 2023 C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and the U.S. Para Sailing Championships.

El Niño years put Hawaii and the Mexican Riviera on alert for destructive tropical storms and hurricanes.

By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro

The last time we saw the VO65 fleet in The Ocean Race was in January and the teams had just completed the opening stage of the VO65 Sprint, from Alicante, Spain to Cabo Verde.

Additionally, Rhodium’s Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka was awarded a Silver Medal, which follows on the heels of a Silver medal from the New York World Spirits International Competition 2022.

Affectionately nicknamed “Morning Glory” by the owner’s daughter as a child, this home lives up to its moniker from the southeastern light that floods its interiors and the incredible amount of sun the property enjoys throughout the day.

