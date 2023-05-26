Afternoon Update from WUN: Things to do this Memorial Day Weekend in and around Newport
A comprehensive look at all that's happening for events, activities, live music, and entertainment this weekend; plus all the latest WUN headlines.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this Memorial Day Weekend: May 26 – 29
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 26-29)
Theater openings, Boots on the Ground and Gaspee Days kick off the unofficial start of summer
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (May 26-29)
Pitbull, Stegalia and the Wakefield Music Festival
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.
New Music Festival coming to Wakefield May 27
Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more
Annual Newport Polo Rotary Match to be held on May 27
100% of proceeds from admission ticket sales will support the Rotary Club of Newport‘s community services.
Jamestown Arts Center to host a Kite Making Drop-In Workshop on May 28
This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.
The Latest
Kingscote, Hunter House to open May 30
The two oldest houses owned by The Preservation Society of Newport County – one sporting a new exterior paint job that is more historically accurate, the other offering a new interpretation of its long history – will open daily for tours starting Tuesday, May 30.
State Beaches open daily starting Saturday, DEM encourages beachgoers to buy parking pass beforehand
All state beaches, except for Scarborough South State Beach, will be open daily starting Saturday, May 27, through Labor Day.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 20 – 27)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
No ‘joke’: Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
It’s sports Friday at the White House.
Memorial Day Weekend weather forecast promises sunshine and mild temperatures
The National Weather Service has released its latest forecast, and it seems that sunshine and mild temperatures will dominate the holiday weekend in Newport.
Governor McKee directs flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day
Governor McKee also released a statement today in recognition of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the preservation of freedom
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 27 – June 3)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly: Legislators address the housing crisis and pass key bills
Here are the key highlights from the week’s legislative proceedings.
21st C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta set for June 21-25
Clagett Sailing and U.S. Sailing present the 2023 C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and the U.S. Para Sailing Championships.
2023 hurricane forecast: Get ready for a busy Pacific storm season, quieter Atlantic than recent years thanks to El Niño
El Niño years put Hawaii and the Mexican Riviera on alert for destructive tropical storms and hurricanes.
Op-Ed: Our foster kids are still falling behind and no one cares
By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro
VO65 fleet returns to race in The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint
The last time we saw the VO65 fleet in The Ocean Race was in January and the teams had just completed the opening stage of the VO65 Sprint, from Alicante, Spain to Cabo Verde.
Newport Restaurant Group’s Bespoke Gin by Rhode Island Spirits wins Bronze Medal at 2023 American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition
Additionally, Rhodium’s Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka was awarded a Silver Medal, which follows on the heels of a Silver medal from the New York World Spirits International Competition 2022.
On the Market: 67 Wright Lane, A tranquil escape in Jamestown
Affectionately nicknamed “Morning Glory” by the owner’s daughter as a child, this home lives up to its moniker from the southeastern light that floods its interiors and the incredible amount of sun the property enjoys throughout the day.
Recent Local Obituaries
