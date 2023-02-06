Newport County real estate transactions for the week of January 29 – February 4.

The Rhode Island-based group has been delighting audiences for over 50 years.

“The City Council is listening the community, has quantified the issue, and is moving forward with policies to help address these issues. By working together, we will rebalance housing for Newporters.”

More from WUN

Applications are now open for Rhode Island State Council on the Arts grants

State Arts Council opened on Feb. 1 arts grant applications with an April 3 deadline

Gulf War Veteran, Vance Scullin of Woonsocket, will join Senator Whitehouse for President Biden’s State of the Union address

Mr. Scullin, a resident of Woonsocket, is newly eligible for medical benefits thanks to the passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act, which President Biden signed into law in August, according to Senator Whitehouse’s office.

Legislation introduced that would allow the Town of Jamestown to give a tax break to volunteer firefighters

Euer, Finkelman introduce bill to allow tax cut for Jamestown volunteer firefighters

Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024

Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population

The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter, potentially bringing big changes to one of the most valuable seafood industries in the country.

Coaching carousel spins perfectly for Bruins, Stars, Knights

Getting fired by the Boston Bruins didn’t stop former coach Bruce Cassidy from picking up the phone and giving some advice when replacement Jim Montgomery called to ask.

Johnny Mathis returning to PPAC for ‘The Voice of Romance Tour’

Legendary singer JOHNNY MATHIS, known as the “Voice of Romance”, comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on September 23, 2023

How inflation has affected vacation rentals—and how it could impact your next trip

Investing in short-term rentals “may be one of the best strategies for the foreseeable economic climate,” according to a December 2022 report from Forbes Business Council’s Sebastian Rivas.

Governor McKee discusses proposed higher education investments

Governor, Lt. Governor, Postsecondary Commissioner Gilkey, CCRI President and Students Discuss RI Reconnect initiative and “Fresh Start Scholarship”

Lowest-rated TV show released the year you were born

Stacker analyzed IMDb data on English-language TV shows and ranked the lowest-rated for each year.

4 factors that show the environmental benefits of plant-based meat

Thistle compiled data on four markers that show how consuming plant-based meat instead of conventional meat is better for the planet using 2021 research by the Good Food Institute.

US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.

New Emergency Shelter officially opens in Providence

The facility on Hartford Avenue began receiving couples seeking shelter on Saturday as a result of the dangerous cold snap that hit our region.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Read More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Recent Local Obituaries

Obituary: Carol Elizabeth Sherman

April 13, 1957 – February 02, 2023

Obituary: Fran Donnelly

January 10, 1945 – February 3, 2023

More Local Obituaries