Afternoon Update from WhatsUpNewp.com
Police ID victims of Rhode Island shooting | ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend
Police ID victims of Rhode Island shooting
Rhode Island police on Thursday released the names of the two people shot and killed by a man in the town of Johnston who was later shot to death by police.
Mental health crisis in our schools, communities
One in four children in Rhode Island, ages three to 17, suffer from mental health issues, while a third of those have trouble getting treatment, according to the latest version of Kids Count.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 26-29)
Theater openings, Boots on the Ground and Gaspee Days kick off the unofficial start of summer
BankNewport names Brian Cunningham Vice President, Branch Manager at Jamestown Branch
In his new role, he is responsible for customer service, branch operations and team development.
Boston Calling Festival to showcase emerging New England bands alongside headliners this weekend
Foo Fighters, Alanis Morrissette, and The Lumineers headlining three day festival beginning Friday
$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Newport
The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball® number to win the $50,000 standard payout. However, since the player added the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, the prize was multiplied by three, the Power Play® number drawn, to win $150,000.
More artists added to the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival lineup
Previously announced artists include Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Kamasi Washington, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, and more.
Rhode Island attorney general sues manufacturers of ‘forever chemicals’
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha filed a lawsuit Thursday against the manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals,” commonly referred to as PFAS, saying they have caused significant harm to the state’s residents and natural resources.
The top patent earner in each state last year
Read on to see who scooped up the rights to the most cutting-edge tech in your state last year.
Op Ed: Pharmacists can help make birth control more accessible in Rhode Island
By Rhode Island Sen. Meghan E. Kallman
8 tips for healthy grilling
Experience Life has assembled these grilling tips to help reduce the risks of carcinogens in your food at your next cookout.
The Ocean Race: Pushing towards a record
The leaders are screaming north at record-breaking pace…
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
America aged rapidly in the last decade as baby boomers grew older and births dropped
The United States grew older, faster, last decade.
New Bedford once lit the world with whale oil. Now it wants to do the same with wind power
On Wednesday, a ship bringing wind turbine tower sections from Europe reached New Bedford. Once assembled out on the water this summer by developer Vineyard Wind, the turbines will stand more than 850 feet high.
Recent Local Obituaries
Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.
Newswire
Free ‘hop-on, hop-off’ bus service returns to Newport for the summer (ABC 6)
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents Civic Leadership Awards to High School Students (RI.Gov)
Three URI students and one recent graduate awarded research fellowships from National Science Foundation (URI Today)
What’sUpNewp: Happening This Week
What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 26-29)
Theater openings, Boots on the Ground and Gaspee Days kick off the unofficial start of summer
Newport City Council and Newport School Committee to host joint workshops on May 22 & 25
Here’s what’s on the agenda.
Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice
This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.
What’s Up Interview: ‘Goodnight, Sweetheart Goodnight’ playwright Darcie Dennigan and composer Niki Healy
World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.
New Music Festival coming to Wakefield May 27
Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more
Jamestown Arts Center to host a Kite Making Drop-In Workshop on May 28
This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 20 – 27)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).