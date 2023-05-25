Rhode Island police on Thursday released the names of the two people shot and killed by a man in the town of Johnston who was later shot to death by police.

One in four children in Rhode Island, ages three to 17, suffer from mental health issues, while a third of those have trouble getting treatment, according to the latest version of Kids Count.

Theater openings, Boots on the Ground and Gaspee Days kick off the unofficial start of summer

In his new role, he is responsible for customer service, branch operations and team development.

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morrissette, and The Lumineers headlining three day festival beginning Friday

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball® number to win the $50,000 standard payout. However, since the player added the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, the prize was multiplied by three, the Power Play® number drawn, to win $150,000.

Previously announced artists include Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Kamasi Washington, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, and more.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha filed a lawsuit Thursday against the manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals,” commonly referred to as PFAS, saying they have caused significant harm to the state’s residents and natural resources.

Read on to see who scooped up the rights to the most cutting-edge tech in your state last year.

By Rhode Island Sen. Meghan E. Kallman

Experience Life has assembled these grilling tips to help reduce the risks of carcinogens in your food at your next cookout.

The leaders are screaming north at record-breaking pace…

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The United States grew older, faster, last decade.

On Wednesday, a ship bringing wind turbine tower sections from Europe reached New Bedford. Once assembled out on the water this summer by developer Vineyard Wind, the turbines will stand more than 850 feet high.

Free ‘hop-on, hop-off’ bus service returns to Newport for the summer (ABC 6)

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents Civic Leadership Awards to High School Students (RI.Gov)

Three URI students and one recent graduate awarded research fellowships from National Science Foundation (URI Today)

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more

Here’s what’s on the agenda.

This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.

World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center

A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.

Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more

This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.

Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).