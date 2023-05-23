Afternoon Update from WhatsUpNewp.com
A look at all of the latest headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com.
Jamestown Arts Center to screen ‘Second Wind: The SNOEK Refit with Onne van der Wal’ on June 7
Following the film is a Q&A with Onne van der Wal, Tenley van der Wal, and Producer Eric Thorkilsen.
Salve Regina grads urged to embrace the power of their imagination during 73rd commencement
In all, 804 degrees were conferred to members of the Class of 2023 – the University’s largest-ever graduating class – by Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong, including 589 bachelor’s degrees, 207 master’s degrees and eight doctoral degrees.
Endangered Red Wolf pups born at Roger Williams Park Zoo
For the second year in a row, Roger Williams Park Zoo announces the birth of two red wolf pups, the world’s most endangered canid species.
More than two dozen cities and states are suing Big Oil over climate change – they just got a boost from the US Supreme Court
Rhode Island is among two dozen U.S. cities, states, and counties that are suing oil companies over damage caused by climate change or misleading the public about the risks.
Home on Meadow Lane in Little Compton sells for $2.195 million
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest priced sale in Little Compton this year.
Op-Ed: A key moment for mobility: e-bikes and bike safety legislation at the Senate Judiciary Committee
By Bari Freeman, Executive Director, Bike Newport
Recent shark attacks are worrying beach-goers, yet experts say they’re very rare
Recent shark bites in Florida and Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in an age-old summer question for beachgoers — is it safe to go in the water?
Newport Public Schools recognized by The Rhode Island Alliance For Arts Education
Newport School District K-12 Visual Arts Department was chosen as the statewide representative for the 2023 Gift of Art to the State of Rhode Island.
The Ocean Race: Speeding towards the target
The boats are taking advantage of favourable conditions to leave Newport behind, with Aarhus in their sights
Black children are more likely to have asthma. A lot comes down to where they live
Black children are more likely to have asthma than kids of any other race in America.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.
Newswire
Police: Man accused of murdering landlord directed police to victim's body in tarp (ABC 6)
Portsmouth murder suspect held without bail (WPRI)
Portsmouth murder victim identified as suspect’s landlord (East Bay Times)
Middletown woman dies in Portsmouth crash (ABC 6)
Woman, 69, killed in Portsmouth crash (WPRI)
Portsmouth’s terrible night: A homicide and fatal car crash (East Bay Times)
Governor McKee Launches Statewide Initiative to Increase Affordable Connectivity Program Adoption (RI.Gov)
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Candidates of Upcoming Deadlines (RI.Gov)
What’sUpNewp: Happening This Week
What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more
Newport City Council and Newport School Committee to host joint workshops on May 22 & 25
Here’s what’s on the agenda.
Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm to present World Turtle Day Film Festival on May 23
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project.
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
Newport Folk Festival favorites to launch national tour.
Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice
This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 24
Public hearing on the FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget, and much more.
Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary opens with ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’
Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.
What’s Up Interview: ‘Goodnight, Sweetheart Goodnight’ playwright Darcie Dennigan and composer Niki Healy
World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.
New Music Festival coming to Wakefield May 27
Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more
Jamestown Arts Center to host a Kite Making Drop-In Workshop on May 28
This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 20 – 27)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).