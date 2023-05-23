Following the film is a Q&A with Onne van der Wal, Tenley van der Wal, and Producer Eric Thorkilsen.

In all, 804 degrees were conferred to members of the Class of 2023 – the University’s largest-ever graduating class – by Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong, including 589 bachelor’s degrees, 207 master’s degrees and eight doctoral degrees.

For the second year in a row, Roger Williams Park Zoo announces the birth of two red wolf pups, the world’s most endangered canid species.

Rhode Island is among two dozen U.S. cities, states, and counties that are suing oil companies over damage caused by climate change or misleading the public about the risks.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest priced sale in Little Compton this year.

By Bari Freeman, Executive Director, Bike Newport

Recent shark bites in Florida and Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in an age-old summer question for beachgoers — is it safe to go in the water?

Newport School District K-12 Visual Arts Department was chosen as the statewide representative for the 2023 Gift of Art to the State of Rhode Island.

The boats are taking advantage of favourable conditions to leave Newport behind, with Aarhus in their sights

Black children are more likely to have asthma than kids of any other race in America.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Recent Local Obituaries

Newswire

Police: Man accused of murdering landlord directed police to victim's body in tarp (ABC 6)

Portsmouth murder suspect held without bail (WPRI)

Portsmouth murder victim identified as suspect’s landlord (East Bay Times)

Middletown woman dies in Portsmouth crash (ABC 6)

Woman, 69, killed in Portsmouth crash (WPRI)

Portsmouth’s terrible night: A homicide and fatal car crash (East Bay Times)

Governor McKee Launches Statewide Initiative to Increase Affordable Connectivity Program Adoption (RI.Gov)

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Candidates of Upcoming Deadlines (RI.Gov)

What’sUpNewp: Happening This Week

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more

Here’s what’s on the agenda.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project.

Newport Folk Festival favorites to launch national tour.

This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.

Public hearing on the FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget, and much more.

Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.

World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center

A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.

Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more

This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.

Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).