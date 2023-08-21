Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp.com
What’s Up in Newport this week: August 21 – 27, Noah eagerly awaits the chance to meet his forever companion, Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 18 – 20, and more!
Bike Newport’s 10-Spot Ride offers an unforgettable Newport summer experience
Grab your tickets for an exhilarating summer adventure as Bike Newport presents the 10-Spot Ride on Saturday, August 26th, from 11am to 4:00pm.
Worker gets almost 3 years in prison for stealing $1M from employer
The former IT director of a Rhode Island metals fabrication company convicted of stealing more than $1 million from his employer and using the money for personal expenses was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison.
2 men jump overboard when yacht goes up in flames off Maine coast
Two boaters jumped overboard to save themselves after a fire engulfed a 48-foot yacht off the Maine coast, the Coast Guard said.
From pandemic essential to the new normal: How QR codes rose to prominence
The COVID-19 pandemic gave black-and-white-speckled QR codes their moment in the spotlight—one many hospitality industry professionals predicted would fade in the coming years.
Noah eagerly awaits the chance to meet his forever companion
Noah is a two-year-old male Terrier, American Pit Bull, available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
DEM: 1,000 free trees available to Rhode Islanders through the Energy-Saving Trees program
Now in its seventh year, this popular semiannual program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property.
State Representative and House Majority Floor Manager John “Jay” Edwards endorses Sandra Cano for Congress
State Representative and House Majority Floor Manager John “Jay” Edwards (HD70 Tiverton) today announced his support and endorsement of Sandra Cano in the race for Congressional District One.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 18 – 20
The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Friday, August 18 – Sunday, August 20, 2023.
What’s Up Today: Monday, August 21
On Tap: Music at Second Beach, Mondays in Miantonomi and more. Plus: All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
DEM: Scarborough South State Beach closed on weekdays for the remainder of the summer beach season
Foxwoods announces the opening of Pequot Woodlands Casino, a new 50,000 sq. ft addition