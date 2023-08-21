Grab your tickets for an exhilarating summer adventure as Bike Newport presents the 10-Spot Ride on Saturday, August 26th, from 11am to 4:00pm.

The former IT director of a Rhode Island metals fabrication company convicted of stealing more than $1 million from his employer and using the money for personal expenses was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison.

Two boaters jumped overboard to save themselves after a fire engulfed a 48-foot yacht off the Maine coast, the Coast Guard said.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave black-and-white-speckled QR codes their moment in the spotlight—one many hospitality industry professionals predicted would fade in the coming years.

On Tap This Week: Salute To Summer, newportFILM, Bike Newport’s 10 Spot Ride, and much more!

Noah is a two-year-old male Terrier, American Pit Bull, available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Now in its seventh year, this popular semiannual program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property.

State Representative and House Majority Floor Manager John “Jay” Edwards (HD70 Tiverton) today announced his support and endorsement of Sandra Cano in the race for Congressional District One.

The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Friday, August 18 – Sunday, August 20, 2023.

On Tap: Music at Second Beach, Mondays in Miantonomi and more. Plus: All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Happening This Week & Weekend

On Tap This Week: Salute To Summer, newportFILM, Bike Newport’s 10 Spot Ride, and much more!

Popular Stories Right Now