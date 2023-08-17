Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp.com
Sail for Hope to benefit Maui; What’s Up this weekend: August 17 – 20; Theater Review: ‘Jersey Boys’ a ‘must-see’ at Theatre By the Sea; and SBA offers workshops to help small businesses
Sail for Hope to benefit Maui
Sailors Plan to Raise Funding for Maui Wildfire Relief
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
Rhode Island among states that have received warnings from federal Medicaid officials that their lengthy call center wait times may be causing people to hang up — and give up — as they attempt to renew Medicaid coverage amid a massive nationwide effort to clean up the rolls of the government health insurance program for lower-income residents.
SBA offers workshops to help small businesses
The Small Business Administration has announced a series of workshops for small businesses that will help business owners with everything from their QuickBooks expertise to helping minority and women-owned businesses become certified to qualify for state contracts.
RIDOH recommends reopening Third Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Third Beach in Middletown because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
Foxwoods announces the opening of Pequot Woodlands Casino, a new 50,000 sq. ft addition
Located within the Grand Pequot Concourse, this modern 50,000 sq. ft casino is part of the latest in a series of exciting new developments and amenities.
What’s Up this weekend: August 17 – 20
Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
Ten projects across Rhode Island will share more than $1.47 million for improvements to commercial districts
Governor McKee Announces Over $1.4 Million in Main Street Improvements for Communities Across Rhode Island
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on August 23
Due to an ongoing issue with the elevator at Newport City Hall, the meeting will occur in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
Theater Review: ‘Jersey Boys’ a ‘must-see’ at Theatre By the Sea
The story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is running through September 10.
Jamestown School Committee Chair Kristine Lapierre and School Committee Clerk Agnes Filkins endorse Sandra Cano for Congress
Cano’s campaign says that Lapierre and Filkins join “the growing diverse coalition that has now reached more than sixty leaders and organizations who have endorsed Sandra Cano for Congress”.
DEM: Scarborough South State Beach closed on weekdays for the remainder of the summer beach season
DEM has closed Scarborough South on weekdays in late-August for several years as it contends with a shrinking summertime labor force with lifeguards, rangers, and facility attendants returning to college and high school.
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the home's roof, the homeowner said.
Obituary: Frederick R. Stevenson
September 25, 1953 – August 14, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Narragansett Bay Adult Athletic Sailing Association sails 100 miles around Narragansett Bay-in F18’s
Thirty-six sailors competed in this test of athleticism, determination, and nerve on courses around Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound.
Teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island is welcoming new singers this fall
Singers do not need to audition nor have previous choral experience to join the Aquidneck Singers.
Obituary: Judith Papineau
March 25, 1954 – August 12, 2023
What’s Up Today: Thursday, August 17
Here’s what’s on tap today and a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp.
Ida Lewis Distance Race starts on Friday
Forty-Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
76th reading of Washington’s letter at Touro Synagogue to honor religious freedom, public service
This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.
