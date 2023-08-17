Sailors Plan to Raise Funding for Maui Wildfire Relief

Rhode Island among states that have received warnings from federal Medicaid officials that their lengthy call center wait times may be causing people to hang up — and give up — as they attempt to renew Medicaid coverage amid a massive nationwide effort to clean up the rolls of the government health insurance program for lower-income residents.

The Small Business Administration has announced a series of workshops for small businesses that will help business owners with everything from their QuickBooks expertise to helping minority and women-owned businesses become certified to qualify for state contracts.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Third Beach in Middletown because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

Located within the Grand Pequot Concourse, this modern 50,000 sq. ft casino is part of the latest in a series of exciting new developments and amenities.

Governor McKee Announces Over $1.4 Million in Main Street Improvements for Communities Across Rhode Island

Due to an ongoing issue with the elevator at Newport City Hall, the meeting will occur in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.

The story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is running through September 10.

Cano’s campaign says that Lapierre and Filkins join “the growing diverse coalition that has now reached more than sixty leaders and organizations who have endorsed Sandra Cano for Congress”.

DEM has closed Scarborough South on weekdays in late-August for several years as it contends with a shrinking summertime labor force with lifeguards, rangers, and facility attendants returning to college and high school.

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the home's roof, the homeowner said.

September 25, 1953 – August 14, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Thirty-six sailors competed in this test of athleticism, determination, and nerve on courses around Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound.

Singers do not need to audition nor have previous choral experience to join the Aquidneck Singers.

March 25, 1954 – August 12, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap today and a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp.

Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

Forty-Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race

The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.

This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.

