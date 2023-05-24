The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department

These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle.

98 cruise ships, including the Queen Mary II, are scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island in 2023.

Popular festival returns for five nights over Memorial Day weekend

“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9), and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.

The House of Representatives yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Rose Island Lighthouse by passing a resolution sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson.

One victim was found in the suspect’s home in Johnston and another was found in a neighbor’s home at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

“It would take a majority of the House, 60 senators and a president to sign it,” Haley said at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, suggesting that even a few GOP pickups in the 2024 elections wouldn’t make the difference in passage.

#MiddletownRI officials warn the budget for Fiscal 24 is going to be extremely tight for the upcoming fiscal year.

Whether Boston’s 116-99 victory on Tuesday night was the start of a miraculous revival or simply a momentary reprieve from what NBA history suggests is still inevitable remains to be determined.

The leaders are approaching the middle of the low pressure system that has them racing north at a 500-mile day pace…

New federal funds will help upgrade key taxiway & conduct an environmental assessment of proposed south cargo project

The allotment included $934,100 to the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) to support arts programs, services and activities associated with carrying out the agency’s NEA-approved strategic plan.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more

Here’s what’s on the agenda.

This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.

Public hearing on the FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget, and much more.

Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.

World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center

A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.

Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more

This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.

Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).