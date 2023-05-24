Afternoon Update from WhatsUpNewp.com
City of Newport will host a public community forum with finalists for Police Chief
The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle.
98 cruise ships, including the Queen Mary II, are scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island in 2023.
Popular festival returns for five nights over Memorial Day weekend
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2023 season on June 23
“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9), and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.
Rep. Carson marks 30th anniversary of Rose Island Lighthouse restoration with House resolution
The House of Representatives yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Rose Island Lighthouse by passing a resolution sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson.
Man who shot two dead is killed by Rhode Island police
One victim was found in the suspect’s home in Johnston and another was found in a neighbor’s home at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Haley commits to federal abortion ban but says it’s unlikely without more Republicans in Congress
“It would take a majority of the House, 60 senators and a president to sign it,” Haley said at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, suggesting that even a few GOP pickups in the 2024 elections wouldn’t make the difference in passage.
Fiscal 24 Budget Review underway in Middletown
#MiddletownRI officials warn the budget for Fiscal 24 is going to be extremely tight for the upcoming fiscal year.
Still down 3-1 to Heat, Celtics cling to hope as East finals shift back to Boston
Whether Boston’s 116-99 victory on Tuesday night was the start of a miraculous revival or simply a momentary reprieve from what NBA history suggests is still inevitable remains to be determined.
The Ocean Race: Dancing around the low
The leaders are approaching the middle of the low pressure system that has them racing north at a 500-mile day pace…
$9 million in federal funding will be used for operational upgrades, planning at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport
New federal funds will help upgrade key taxiway & conduct an environmental assessment of proposed south cargo project
National Endowment for the Arts announces $1.134 million in funding to the state’s Arts Agency and 5 arts organizations
The allotment included $934,100 to the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) to support arts programs, services and activities associated with carrying out the agency’s NEA-approved strategic plan.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’sUpNewp: Happening This Week
What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more
Newport City Council and Newport School Committee to host joint workshops on May 22 & 25
Here’s what’s on the agenda.
Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice
This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 24
Public hearing on the FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget, and much more.
Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary opens with ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’
Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.
What’s Up Interview: ‘Goodnight, Sweetheart Goodnight’ playwright Darcie Dennigan and composer Niki Healy
World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.
New Music Festival coming to Wakefield May 27
Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more
Jamestown Arts Center to host a Kite Making Drop-In Workshop on May 28
This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 20 – 27)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).