Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms damages homes, flood roads
Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on Interstate 295 and found her unharmed from her encounter with a tornado.
44 Open Houses across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Check these houses out this weekend.
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
Phil Durst recalled clawing at his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwashing machine squirted into his eyes, causing “the most indescribable pain I’ve ever felt — ever, ever, ever.”
Rhode Island Road Construction Report: August 19 – 26
Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).
Voter Turnout Tracker allows Rhode Islanders to see how many votes have been cast in Special Primary
The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in person.
Want to become a Newport Police Officer? Newport Police Department is hosting an open house on Aug. 23
The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers.
Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll: A car-free community event for all ages and abilities in Portsmouth
Families, children, and individuals of all ages and abilities are urged to enjoy this 2-mile expanse of the coastal road transformed into a safe and enjoyable route for non-motorized transportation.
2 arrested, including former employee, charged in connection with theft of almost $500K from bank
Police say the theft of nearly $500,000 from a Rhode Island bank was an inside job.
Obituary: James F. Kraft
May 8, 1939 – August 12, 2023
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 14 – 17
The Newport Police Department reported the following arrests and provided dispatch logs from Monday, August 14, through Thursday, August 17.
Beach Road Weekend announces daily schedules
Headlined by Grammy winners Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges, the three-day music celebration on Martha’s Vineyard will feature nearly two dozen of the top bands touring the country today.
Theatre by the Sea to mark 90th Anniversary with a ‘Big Barn Bash’
The show will feature performers who’ve graced TBTS’s stage over the years.
What’s Up Today: Friday, August 18
Fishes At The Fort; Improv with The Bit Players, and more. Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
What’s Up this weekend: August 17 – 20
Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
Ida Lewis Distance Race starts on Friday
Forty-Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
76th reading of Washington’s letter at Touro Synagogue to honor religious freedom, public service
This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.
