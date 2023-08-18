Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on Interstate 295 and found her unharmed from her encounter with a tornado.

On the market for a new home? Check these houses out this weekend.

Phil Durst recalled clawing at his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwashing machine squirted into his eyes, causing “the most indescribable pain I’ve ever felt — ever, ever, ever.”

Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in person.

The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers.

Families, children, and individuals of all ages and abilities are urged to enjoy this 2-mile expanse of the coastal road transformed into a safe and enjoyable route for non-motorized transportation.

Police say the theft of nearly $500,000 from a Rhode Island bank was an inside job.

May 8, 1939 – August 12, 2023

The Newport Police Department reported the following arrests and provided dispatch logs from Monday, August 14, through Thursday, August 17.

Headlined by Grammy winners Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges, the three-day music celebration on Martha’s Vineyard will feature nearly two dozen of the top bands touring the country today.

The show will feature performers who’ve graced TBTS’s stage over the years.

Fishes At The Fort; Improv with The Bit Players, and more. Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Happening This Weekend

Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

Forty-Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race

The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.

This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.

More Newport County News

Many Farms Suffer, But Some Harvests Benefit as Plants React to Warming World (ecoRI News)