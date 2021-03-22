Afternoon Update from WhatsUpNewp.com

Become A What's Up Newp Supporter

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 15 – 22)

Chariho Regional High School student wins RI Arts Council’s 2021 ‘Poetry Out Loud’ recitation contest

Opinion: Rhode Islanders don’t need the beverage tax

Now Hiring: 140+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 22)

BankNewport names Jack Murphy as new chief executive officer

Newport Festivals Foundation to release “John Prine and Friends” album

Division of Taxation announces Rhode Island will follow IRS deadline change; deadline now May 17

Newport Mental Health Fund Development Director talks strategy about being hired during the pandemic

SBA to accept shuttered venue operators grant applications on April 8

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Frosty Freez opens for the 2021 season on April 1

11th Hour Racing Team furthers sustainability goals by partnering with water footprint implementation

The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a hotel and restaurant job fair reception on Tuesday

What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, March 22

This Day in RI History: March 22, 1966, Martha McSally is born

>> Recent Local Obituaries

>> Popular Stories Right Now

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

The Latest COVID-19 / Vaccine Data

Give a gift subscription