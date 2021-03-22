Afternoon Update from WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 15 – 22)
Chariho Regional High School student wins RI Arts Council’s 2021 ‘Poetry Out Loud’ recitation contest
Opinion: Rhode Islanders don’t need the beverage tax
Now Hiring: 140+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 22)
BankNewport names Jack Murphy as new chief executive officer
Newport Festivals Foundation to release “John Prine and Friends” album
Division of Taxation announces Rhode Island will follow IRS deadline change; deadline now May 17
Newport Mental Health Fund Development Director talks strategy about being hired during the pandemic
SBA to accept shuttered venue operators grant applications on April 8
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Frosty Freez opens for the 2021 season on April 1
11th Hour Racing Team furthers sustainability goals by partnering with water footprint implementation
The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a hotel and restaurant job fair reception on Tuesday
What’s Up in Newport County Today: Monday, March 22
This Day in RI History: March 22, 1966, Martha McSally is born
RIDOH provides update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine effort
19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)
‘Pop-Up’ Visitor Center demonstrates hope for the area’s tourism season
