Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend, enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27

Historic George Champlin Mason House lists with Residential Properties for $4.395M

The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28

Weather forecast for Newport County

Open Houses: 27 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend (Oct. 7 – 9)

Nobel Prize history from the year you were born

Newport Art Museum to present “America’s Eden: Newport Landscapes Through the Ages” lecture series with John R. Tschirch

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee

Nobel peace prize goes to Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian human rights activists

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 7-10)

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Missy

New satellite mapping with AI can quickly pinpoint hurricane damage across an entire state to spot where people may be trapped

Middletown resident finds Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s new pool chairlift a game changer

Archaeological Assessment of Butts Hill Fort completed

Newport Art Museum announces new exhibition: Joseph Norman: Works from the Permanent Collection

Seven continent international marathoner to run state #29 in this weekend’s Amica Newport Marathon

Nearly a third of legislators running unopposed

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)

Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8

Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10

The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend

Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated