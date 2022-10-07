Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: October 7
Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27
Historic George Champlin Mason House lists with Residential Properties for $4.395M
Weather forecast for Newport County
Open Houses: 27 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend (Oct. 7 – 9)
Nobel Prize history from the year you were born
Newport Art Museum to present “America’s Eden: Newport Landscapes Through the Ages” lecture series with John R. Tschirch
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee
Nobel peace prize goes to Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian human rights activists
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 7-10)
The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Missy
New satellite mapping with AI can quickly pinpoint hurricane damage across an entire state to spot where people may be trapped
Middletown resident finds Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s new pool chairlift a game changer
Archaeological Assessment of Butts Hill Fort completed
Newport Art Museum announces new exhibition: Joseph Norman: Works from the Permanent Collection
Seven continent international marathoner to run state #29 in this weekend’s Amica Newport Marathon
Nearly a third of legislators running unopposed
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)
Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8
Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10
The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend
Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
